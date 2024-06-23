Aberdeenshire producers joint winners of Tesco steak competition

Two producers from Aberdeenshire were crowned joint winners of this year’s Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition at the Royal Highland Show.

More than 150 carcases from producers in the north and north-east were entered for the competition, firstly judged by McIntosh Donald’s former managing director Ralph Green.

Mr Green picked out 12 of the best sirloins to be grilled and sampled on the Friday of the show which were matured for 30 days after being processed at the Portlethen site.

The judges included representatives from Tesco, Kepak McIntosh Donald, Quality Meat Scotland and last year’s winner Eric Scott from Strichen.

In close competition, the overall title was awarded equally to the Grubb family of Mountpleasant, Ardallie, Mintlaw, and John and Brian Troup, from Southbank Farm, Skene, Westhill.

The Grubbs, who are large-scale finishers in the Buchan area, won with a sirloin from a 303.5kg Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer which graded R4L at 22 months and 5 days.

Brothers John and Brian, won with a home-bred, 347.8kg Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer, by a home-bred bull.

It graded with a -U4L at 19 months and 3 days.

The Troups run 140 Simmental cross and Aberdeen-Angus cross cows bulled to Aberdeen-Angus, Simmental and Limousin bulls.

In second place, was Alec and Rodney Blackhall from Milton of Durris, Banchory, with a 378.7kg Aberdeen-Angus cross stot, grading R4L at 20 months and 18 days.

Third prize went to Caithness finisher Andrew Mackay, West Greenland, Thurso, with a 371.5kg Aberdeen-Angus cross stot, which graded R4L at 17 months and 11 days.

During the awards ceremony on a packed Tesco stand, Portlethen site manager Alan Brown highlighted the longstanding relationship Tesco and McIntosh Donald have.

He also presented Ralph Green with an award and described him as a “legend of the meat industry”.

The other finalists were Stuart Forman, Fridayhill, Maud; J Mitchell, Cloisterseat Farm, Udny; W & J Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Keith; J Eddie and Sons, Hallhill Farm, Kinneff, Montrose; M and I Steel, Wickerinn, Banchory; K Willox, Dykenook, Stonehaven; W & J Singer, Dunbar House, Laurencekirk; and GM Masson, Denhead Farm, Stonehaven.