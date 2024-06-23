Aberdeenshire producers joint winners of Tesco steak competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire producers joint winners of Tesco steak competition

The final judging took place on the Friday of the Royal Highland Show.

By Katrina Macarthur
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition, with joint winners John Troup and Brian Grubb, front centre. Picture shows; The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition. Royal Highland Show. Supplied by QMS Date; 21/06/2024
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition, with joint winners John Troup and Brian Grubb, front centre. Picture shows; The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition. Royal Highland Show. Supplied by QMS Date; 21/06/2024

Two producers from Aberdeenshire were crowned joint winners of this year’s Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition at the Royal Highland Show.

More than 150 carcases from producers in the north and north-east were entered for the competition, firstly judged by McIntosh Donald’s former managing director Ralph Green.

Mr Green picked out 12 of the best sirloins to be grilled and sampled on the Friday of the show which were matured for 30 days after being processed at the Portlethen site.

The judges included representatives from Tesco, Kepak McIntosh Donald, Quality Meat Scotland and last year’s winner Eric Scott from Strichen.

In close competition, the overall title was awarded equally to the Grubb family of Mountpleasant, Ardallie, Mintlaw, and John and Brian Troup, from Southbank Farm, Skene, Westhill.

Grubb and Troup families win overall title

The Grubbs, who are large-scale finishers in the Buchan area, won with a sirloin from a 303.5kg Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer which graded R4L at 22 months and 5 days.

Brothers John and Brian, won with a home-bred, 347.8kg Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer, by a home-bred bull.

It graded with a -U4L at 19 months and 3 days.

The Troups run 140 Simmental cross and Aberdeen-Angus cross cows bulled to Aberdeen-Angus, Simmental and Limousin bulls.

In second place, was Alec and Rodney Blackhall from Milton of Durris, Banchory, with a 378.7kg Aberdeen-Angus cross stot, grading R4L at 20 months and 18 days.

Third prize went to Caithness finisher Andrew Mackay, West Greenland, Thurso, with a 371.5kg Aberdeen-Angus cross stot, which graded R4L at 17 months and 11 days.

During the awards ceremony on a packed Tesco stand, Portlethen site manager Alan Brown highlighted the longstanding relationship Tesco and McIntosh Donald have.

He also presented Ralph Green with an award and described him as a “legend of the meat industry”.

The other finalists were Stuart Forman, Fridayhill, Maud; J Mitchell, Cloisterseat Farm, Udny; W & J Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Keith; J Eddie and Sons, Hallhill Farm, Kinneff, Montrose; M and I Steel, Wickerinn, Banchory; K Willox, Dykenook, Stonehaven; W & J Singer, Dunbar House, Laurencekirk; and GM Masson, Denhead Farm, Stonehaven.

