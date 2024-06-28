Summer DIY project survival guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Summer DIY project survival guide

Beat the heat and plan ahead

In partnership with Highland Industrial Supplies
Woman painting fence
Grab your toolkit and had out to the garden; this is the summer of DIY.

It’s the time of year where once again, we roll up our sleeves and head out to the garden for another summer DIY project.

With a toolbox in one hand a bottle of sun cream in the other, summer is perfect for diving into those long dreamed-of DIY projects, whether it’s finally getting around to installing a new fence or designing your dream garden oasis.

But hold on to your hammers; summer in Scotland means the weather is anything but predictable. Scottish summers can be gloriously sunny, of course, but sometimes a blight of bad weather can cause delays, interruptions and other unexpected obstacles.

Top tips on how to survive your next summer DIY project

The weather here has a mind of its own, often offering a surprising mix of sunshine and showers that can turn a simple project into an adventure. So, grab your gear and get ready to conquer the summer DIY season with a smile, come rain or shine!

Plan for the best, prepare for the worst

First things first – plan ahead. You want to be sure that you have everything you’ll need on hand, from tools to the materials. That’s why your summer DIY project should start with a visit to Highland Industrial Supplies (HIS), Scotland’s largest independent industrial supply group.

David Stephen, depot manager at Turriff HIS said:  “Be prepared for all weather conditions, plan for flexibility, protect your materials, set up a covered workspace and always check the forecast!”

Keep an eye on the forecast but remain flexible

Author and journalist Raymond Bonner said: “If you don’t like the Scottish weather, wait thirty minutes and it’s likely to change.” Indeed, the weather in Scotland is anything but predictable. That’s why it’s important to keep an eye on the forecast but to also remain flexible during your summer DIY project. Keep your tools and materials in a waterproof, safe and accessible spot, so you can jump on and off your DIY project as the weather dictates. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will your garden oasis – but with patience and foresight, your DIY project will be completed sooner than you think.

Order ahead and make use of home delivery

If you want to make the most of your time this summer, be sure to order ahead and make use of the delivery services offered by HIS.

For most orders HIS can deliver right to your door within 3-5 business days, saving you time and convenience (UK deliveries only).

Alternatively, if your local depot is out of stock, you can order items directly to the store. A member of staff will get in touch with you when it’s ready for pick up.

Find the right team and supplier with Highland Industrial Supplies

From building materials to gardening tools, security alarms to sealants, workwear, catering materials and more – HIS is the one-stop shop for all your building, upgrading or summer DIY project needs.

HIS has a wide range of supplies from top-leading brands in the industry and everything else you could need for your project in decking, fencing, lighting, pest control, timber, roofing, insulation and more.

Here you can also get expert advice on your summer DIY project from the 12 members of staff.

Learn more about how Highland Industrial Supplies (HIS) can help with your next summer DIY project and start planning today.