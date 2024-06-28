Dundee manager Tony Docherty discusses Ryan Jack and Simon Murray transfer speculation

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has admitted he would love to sign former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack.

The Scotland international is a free agent after leaving Rangers at the end of the season.

Docherty, who worked with Jack during his spell as Derek McInnes’ assistant at Pittodrie, spoke highly of the 32-year-old.

When asked if a transfer for Jack was possible, the Dundee boss said: “I’d love to think so.

“I love Jack, he’s a fantastic footballer and a brilliant person.

“But I’ve not had any conversations with Jacko.

“If you are getting linked with that type of player then…

“But it’s just speculation.”

The Dundee boss also addressed rumours linking Ross County striker Simon Murray with a move to Dens Park.

“Speculation,” said Docherty when asked about the link.

“Everybody knows Simon is a Dundee boy so people put two and two together but Simon is contracted to Ross County.

“He had a brilliant season last season so I can understand why people would come to that but I need to respect Simon is a Ross County player.”