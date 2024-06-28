Dundee manager Tony Docherty discusses Ryan Jack and Simon Murray transfer speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty discusses Ryan Jack and Simon Murray transfer speculation

The Dens Park boss was asked about the two potential transfers.

By Danny Law
Simon Murray celebrates scoring in the play-off final against Raith Rovers in the 2023-24 kit. Image: SNS
Simon Murray celebrates scoring in the play-off final against Raith Rovers in the 2023-24 kit. Image: SNS

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has admitted he would love to sign former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack.

The Scotland international is a free agent after leaving Rangers at the end of the season.

Docherty, who worked with Jack during his spell as Derek McInnes’ assistant at Pittodrie, spoke highly of the 32-year-old.

When asked if a transfer for Jack was possible, the Dundee boss said: “I’d love to think so.

“I love Jack, he’s a fantastic footballer and a brilliant person.

“But I’ve not had any conversations with Jacko.

“If you are getting linked with that type of player then…

“But it’s just speculation.”

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

The Dundee boss also addressed rumours linking Ross County striker Simon Murray with a move to Dens Park.

“Speculation,” said Docherty when asked about the link.

“Everybody knows Simon is a Dundee boy so people put two and two together but Simon is contracted to Ross County.

“He had a brilliant season last season so I can understand why people would come to that but I need to respect Simon is a Ross County player.”

