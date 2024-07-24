From the frontlines to Moray, meet the Orthopaedics Specialist getting to the root of the problem

There it is again; that niggling, irritating pain that you just can’t put your finger on. Maybe it’s that sore knee that acts up after a long day on your feet, or perhaps you’re dealing with relentless chronic pain back, hip pain, wrist pain and more.

Whatever the problem is, you’re desperate to find a solution. An orthopaedic specialist Consultant Surgeon can help.

Orthopaedic specialists, like Mr Juan de Dios Robinson of MyOrthopaedics LTD, diagnose and treat injuries resulting from sports or physical activity, overuse, aging, and more via surgical or nonsurgical treatments.

New Orthopaedic practice set to open in Moray

Now, Mr Robinson is set to open a new practice on 1 August in the Speyside Business Centre in Fochabers.

He and his business partner, Jessica Cardoso Cavalcanti are excited to open the new and only independent orthopaedic clinic in Moray offering excellence in musculoskeletal care.

Mr Robinson said: “Unfortunately, the NHS faces major challenges and patients face very long waiting times for orthopaedic assessments and treatments. MyOrthopaedics is the only independent orthopaedics practice between the west of Scotland and Aberdeen, and as far south as Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

The team at MyOrthopaedics LTD can help identify and recommend treatment for a range of problems and conditions, from your shoulders to your toes.

The practice also offers a Joint School, offering patients the chance to learn more about their upcoming treatment. It’s ideal for someone who wants to learn more about the procedure and gets to the root of the problem.

Mr Robinson said: “Being told that one needs an operation is a major event, and it is very difficult to retain and understand all the information that suddenly comes our way.

“Our Joint School is a way to help patients fully understand the why, when where and how of their scheduled surgery, the actual technique, the recovery period, any potential problems and any alternative measures.

“I plan to make a personal consultation available to anyone who requires it where all their doubts and or questions can be fully answered and will use anatomical models, videos and illustrations as required so that the patient emerges from the session with a thorough understanding of their procedure.”

The service is for patients who have been scheduled for surgery elsewhere, for any orthopaedic procedure.

He continued: “I will offer the people of Moray choice, flexibility, quality, safety and a friendly and personal service. I believe in evidence based practice, so any treatment I suggest will be based of the best and most recent available evidence and not commercial pressures.”

Meet the team offering a fully comprehensive service

Mr Robinson and his team have an impressive track record and range of skills to provide quality service to the people of Moray. He received an academic scholarship to the USA for his bachelor’s degree, then studied medicine at Imperial College, UK, earning several prizes. He completed Basic Surgical Training at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, and held a registrar orthopaedic post in New Zealand. His orthopaedic training was at the London Northwest Thames and Welsh Deanery programs, with advanced fellowships in Trauma and Lower Limb Reconstruction in Canada, Major Trauma in Oxford, and Paediatric Orthopaedics in London. He holds MSc degrees in Trauma Surgery with the military and Surgical Sciences from Oxford university with distinction in Medical Education. Robinson has published research, received awards, and teaches paediatric orthopaedics, trauma, and surgical skills internationally

His commitment to helping people can also be seen in his experience in humanitarian surgery. Mr Robinson said: “I am passionate about Humanitarian surgery and have had the opportunity to volunteer for the charity Doctor Without Borders in Afghanistan and the World Health Organization in Mosul, Iraq. Based on my experiences, I authored a best seller book for the management of civilian orthopaedic trauma in the austere environment and in war zones to help raise standards of care.

“An essential part of humanitarian surgery is the training of the surgeons who will be left behind after I go home. I am privileged to have been selected as a member of the orthopaedic trauma faculty for the David Nott Foundation, and I train surgeons for war zones such as Ukraine, Syria and Gaza. Most recently, I helped to train a team of Ukranian surgeons at the Royal College of Surgeons Of Edinburgh. I am looking forward to future training missions abroad.”

Mr Robinson is also very active in charity work and recently entered a partnership with Moray Food Plus. The foodbank provides crisis provision to those in need across Moray (receiving 4,184 referrals and supporting 9,460 people in 2023-24). The foodbank invites people with direct experience of food insecurity to contribute and help shape services, to develop and run projects that recognise the social value of food, and to provide opportunities for people to contribute to projects through volunteering.

In addition to Moray Food Plus, Mr Robinson has selected a children’s shelter in Mexico, the Los Pinos Albergue/Children’s Home as one of his preferred charities. He donates a portion of all revenue to these charities.

Mr Robinson is joined by Jessica Cardoso Cavalcanti in opening the new practice in Moray. When you call or visit to make your first appointment, you’ll be greeted by Jessica. She said: “Moray is my home now, and I am very excited to help establish MyOrthopaedics as a clinic that can bring some real benefit to the local population. I have experience and qualifications in business and logistics, so I aim to provide a high quality level of service to the people of Moray.”

Still need convincing? Here are some reasons why you should book an appointment with MyOrthopaedics LTD today:

NHS waiting lists are as long as they have ever been

The clinic offers immediate access to orthopaedic services

The only independent orthopaedic clinic between the Inverness and Aberdeen

Choose from a wide range of treatments; from specialised injections to manage pain to hand and foot surgery

Face to face, online or telephone consultations

Conveniently located in Fochabers for easy access and plenty of free parking

A professional yet personal and friendly service to our patients

Fully licensed by Health Improvement Scotland (Registration 02086)

Ready to get to the root of the problem? Book your first consultation or appointment at MyOrthopaedics today or call 07557 649385.