‘An act of self harm’: Plans to wipe out parking spaces for Aberdeen west end bus lanes, cycle paths and ‘puzzling’ roundabout AXED

Plans to ban parking along busy streets in Aberdeen’s west end to make way for more bus lanes and cycle paths have been left in tatters.

Ambitious proposals had been put forward for a continuous cycle route from Aberdeen city centre to Westhill, with various measures to promote bicycle use.

A “Dutch-style” roundabout, new bus lanes, and more safe crossing places were all suggested for Carden Place and Queen’s Road.

The extensive plans also included narrowing roads and changing other roundabouts.

This would all mean removing scores of parking spaces along the west end area.

However, the project four years in the making was torpedoed by concerned councillors today, after locals addressed a transport committee meeting to reveal their concerns.

Carden Place resident Linda Walker said: “The biggest issue will be the lack of parking.”

And she warned that, with more traffic being diverted elsewhere, pupils walking to school would be at risk – and “accidents will occur”.

What is a ‘Dutch-style’ roundabout?

One of the most eye-catching aspects of the scheme was a proposed facelift for the Queen’s Cross roundabout.

The idea left many perplexed locals echoing the words of the famously unamused monarch whose statue adorns it.

The UK’s first Dutch-style roundabout was built in Cambridge in 2020 and gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians.

An outer ring is a dedicated cycle path, and each arm of the roundabout could have a zebra crossing.

This means drivers would need to yield to both cyclists and walkers.

West end councillor Martin Greig told the committee that these proposals had left residents baffled.

The Lib Dem said: “The reasoning for the new roundabout at Queen’s Cross is puzzling and unclear.”

Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart fumed that meddling with the site would be interfering with “history”.

She added: “Why change history? Why change that? I don’t understand it.”

How could Aberdeen to Westhill cycling project have affected west end?

Mrs Stewart also reflected concerns from locals about how a traffic shake-up could hammer businesses and even pile added misery on those attending funerals.

She said: “These proposals would dramatically affect quality of life for residents.

“There are a number of hotels and coffee shops along Queen’s Road, and if cars can’t park in front of them then that would have a huge impact.”

The councillor voiced fears about the impact on funerals in the area, particularly at Fountainhall Church.

“Where are people going to park?”, she asked.

Mrs Stewart added that these changes, when combined with unpopular city centre bus gates, would “take Aberdeen off the map”.

Lib Dem Steve Delaney branded the scheme an “act of self harm”, that would cause gridlock with traffic reduced to one lane to make way for the bus-only spaces.

The SNP’s John Cooke elaborated, explaining how ditching two-lane traffic along Queen’s Road could lead to lengthy queues at the Queen’s Cross roundabout.

“It will increase congestion,” he added.

And how would this ever be paid for?

Though no final pricetag has been produced, the scheme could soar into tens of millions to complete.

And Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill argued that there was no sense in wasting more time on it when there’s no money available to make it happen.

He said: “It doesn’t make sense to have staff working on a business case when there’s no real prospect of progressing the project.”

What do you make of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

How did they vote?

The plans split the Liberal Democrat and SNP ruling group, with the Lib Dems backed by the Tories in their bid to see the plans completely rejected.

The Nationalists, on the other hand, instead argued for work on the corridor to focus on the stretch between Westhill and Aberdeen Royal Infimary (ARI).

Miranda Radley accepted that this A944 alternative would be a bit steeper for cyclists, but it was nevertheless “the most appropriate route”.

Labour pushed for the cycle-friendly scheme to go ahead, blasting the idea of “marooning” cyclists at ARI rather than providing links into the centre.

Councillors in the meeting ultimately voted with the SNP proposal, which removes any threat of work on the A9119 in the city’s west end.

