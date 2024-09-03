‘An act of self harm’: Plans to wipe out parking spaces for Aberdeen west end bus lanes, cycle paths and ‘puzzling’ roundabout AXED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘An act of self harm’: Plans to wipe out parking spaces for Aberdeen west end bus lanes, cycle paths and ‘puzzling’ roundabout AXED

Huge plans to reimagine the roads between Aberdeen and Westhill sparked fury among residents.

The plans to boost cycling and bus use between Aberdeen and Westhill have been scrapped.
The plans to boost cycling and bus use between Aberdeen and Westhill have been scrapped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Plans to ban parking along busy streets in Aberdeen’s west end to make way for more bus lanes and cycle paths have been left in tatters.

Ambitious proposals had been put forward for a continuous cycle route from Aberdeen city centre to Westhill, with various measures to promote bicycle use.

A “Dutch-style” roundabout, new bus lanes, and more safe crossing places were all suggested for Carden Place and Queen’s Road.

Here is how the Queen’s Cross roundabout could have been given a “puzzling” Dutch makeover. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson / PA

The extensive plans also included narrowing roads and changing other roundabouts.

This would all mean removing scores of parking spaces along the west end area.

However, the project four years in the making was torpedoed by concerned councillors today, after locals addressed a transport committee meeting to reveal their concerns.

Carden Place resident Linda Walker said: “The biggest issue will be the lack of parking.”

And she warned that, with more traffic being diverted elsewhere, pupils walking to school would be at risk – and “accidents will occur”.

What is a ‘Dutch-style’ roundabout?

One of the most eye-catching aspects of the scheme was a proposed facelift for the Queen’s Cross roundabout.

The idea left many perplexed locals echoing the words of the famously unamused monarch whose statue adorns it.

Queen Victoria was known for the phrase “we are not amused”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The UK’s first Dutch-style roundabout was built in Cambridge in 2020 and gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians.

An outer ring is a dedicated cycle path, and each arm of the roundabout could have a zebra crossing.

This means drivers would need to yield to both cyclists and walkers.

The UK’s first Dutch-style roundabout. Image: PA

West end councillor Martin Greig told the committee that these proposals had left residents baffled.

The Lib Dem said: “The reasoning for the new roundabout at Queen’s Cross is puzzling and unclear.”

Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart fumed that meddling with the site would be interfering with “history”.

She added: “Why change history? Why change that? I don’t understand it.”

This shows the proposed route. Image: Santec

How could Aberdeen to Westhill cycling project have affected west end?

Mrs Stewart also reflected concerns from locals about how a traffic shake-up could hammer businesses and even pile added misery on those attending funerals.

She said: “These proposals would dramatically affect quality of life for residents.

“There are a number of hotels and coffee shops along Queen’s Road, and if cars can’t park in front of them then that would have a huge impact.”

Mrs Stewart raised particular concerns about the impact on Cognito. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The councillor voiced fears about the impact on funerals in the area, particularly at Fountainhall Church.

“Where are people going to park?”, she asked.

Mrs Stewart added that these changes, when combined with unpopular city centre bus gates, would “take Aberdeen off the map”.

Lib Dem Steve Delaney branded the scheme an “act of self harm”, that would cause gridlock with traffic reduced to one lane to make way for the bus-only spaces.

The council feels that improved cycling access is needed between Westhill and Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 

The SNP’s John Cooke elaborated, explaining how ditching two-lane traffic along Queen’s Road could lead to lengthy queues at the Queen’s Cross roundabout.

“It will increase congestion,” he added.

And how would this ever be paid for?

Though no final pricetag has been produced, the scheme could soar into tens of millions to complete.

And Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill argued that there was no sense in wasting more time on it when there’s no money available to make it happen.

He said: “It doesn’t make sense to have staff working on a business case when there’s no real prospect of progressing the project.”

Queen’s Road. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

How did they vote?

The plans split the Liberal Democrat and SNP ruling group, with the Lib Dems backed by the Tories in their bid to see the plans completely rejected.

The Nationalists, on the other hand, instead argued for work on the corridor to focus on the stretch between Westhill and Aberdeen Royal Infimary (ARI).

Public protection convener Miranda Radley encouraged councillors to 'push the narrative' that Aberdeen city centre is safe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Miranda Radley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Miranda Radley accepted that this A944 alternative would be a bit steeper for cyclists, but it was nevertheless “the most appropriate route”.

Labour pushed for the cycle-friendly scheme to go ahead, blasting the idea of “marooning” cyclists at ARI rather than providing links into the centre.

Councillors in the meeting ultimately voted with the SNP proposal, which removes any threat of work on the A9119 in the city’s west end.

