‘Disruption and longer journey times’: Warnings of wind and rain across north of Scotland

Travellers are being urged to make extra time for journeys as a warning is issued for wind across the north of Scotland.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning and runs from 9.30am until 6pm.

The Met Office is advising people to check their timetables or make adjustments to avoid delays.

The areas affected by wind are Angus, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, and the Orkney Islands.

Shetland and Orkney will also be hit with a warning for rain.

50-80mm of rain could fall in areas on Shetland, according to forecasters.

The Met Office say: “A deepening low will move slowly east across the northern North Sea during Tuesday, bringing a swathe of strong northwesterly winds to the Northeast of Scotland.

“Gusts of between 45 and 50 mph are expected widely with isolated gusts as high as 60 mph at times, especially along coasts and over hills of mainland Scotland, and to 65 mph at times across Orkney.

“This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times. Winds will slowly ease later this afternoon.”

Houses that are at risk of flooding on Shetland and Orkney have been urged to prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.