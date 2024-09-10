Multi-agency rescue operation launched at Aberdeen beach

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched at Aberdeen beach this morning.

Aberdeen coastguard were called to the beach front near the Beach Ballroom following a report of a person in the water.

The call was received around 10am.

Two helicopters and two lifeboats were also sent to the scene, as well as police.

Once the person – believed to be a female – was safely out of the water, she was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

