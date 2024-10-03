WATCH: Fire fighters tackle grass blaze at Stonehaven Emergency services are stationed near Stonehaven Golf Club. By Jamie Sinclair October 3 2024, 7:44 pm October 3 2024, 7:44 pm Share WATCH: Fire fighters tackle grass blaze at Stonehaven Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6596649/fire-fighters-tackle-blaze-in-stonehaven/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters are tackling a grass blaze at Stonehaven. Eye witnesses say the fire started on the beach before spreading through the grass banks into the field. One appliance has been sent to the scene Video footage shows grey smoke billowing from the embankment as flames spread upwards. Smoke is also blowing across the field on to the road causing visibility issues for drivers. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said : “We received a call at 18.30pm in regards to a fire in Cowie, Stonehaven. Smoke is also blowing across the field “We have mobilised one appliance from Stonehaven. “The fire involves grass and gorse with one jet currently in use.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
