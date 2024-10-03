WATCH: Fire fighters tackle grass blaze at Stonehaven

Firefighters are tackling a grass blaze at Stonehaven.

Eye witnesses say the fire started on the beach before spreading through the grass banks into the field.

Video footage shows grey smoke billowing from the embankment as flames spread upwards.

Smoke is also blowing across the field on to the road causing visibility issues for drivers.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said : “We received a call at 18.30pm in regards to a fire in Cowie, Stonehaven.

“We have mobilised one appliance from Stonehaven.

“The fire involves grass and gorse with one jet currently in use.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

