Amazon expands same-day delivery service to Aberdeen

The announcement comes ahead of Amazon Prime Day on October 8 and 9.

By Jamie Sinclair
The service will be available Prime subscribers
Amazon has announced that Aberdeen is the latest city to receive same-day delivery options.

The service is now available to Prime subscribers and will apply to more than one million items.

Earlier this year, the company set its personal best time for a same-day delivery.

A product was handed to a customer in an unbelievable 75 minutes.

Members can get items sent to their homes or an Amazon locker or counter.

The new speedy deliveries come just in time for Prime Big Deal Days on October 8 and 9.

Members will get savings on tech items, essentials and big brands like Oral B, ghd and Bosch.

Amazon UK Country Manager, John Boumphrey, said: “Prime Big Deal Days will offer Prime members a wide selection of deals across some of our most popular items.

“We’re expanding our Same-Day Delivery to even more cities as we aim to beat our own personal best of 75 minutes from order to delivery.”

The global powerhouse announced its updated same-day service in a short film with Team GB’s Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes.

In the video, Asher-Smith and Hughes, the quickest Brits ever, compete to try and break Amazon’s quickest delivery record.

Aberdeen joined Plymouth and Middlesborough as the latest to receive the same-day Amazon delivery service, meaning it is now available in 81 UK locations.

