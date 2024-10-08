A952 closed at Toll of Birness following crash

The A952 has been closed at the A90 Toll of Birness junction following a crash.

The incident occurred at around 2pm, and officers are at the scene diverting traffic.

Motorists are urged to approach the scene with caution.

It is currently unknown if anyone was harmed.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “The A952 is closed at the A90, Toll of Birness following a road crash which officers were called to around 2.10pm on Tuesday, 8 October, 2024.”

Traffic Scotland adds: “The A90 northbound exit slip at Toll of Birness is currently closed due to a road traffic accident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and to follow the small local diversion as directed by Police Scotland.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.