Inverness schoolboy restores run-down Loganair founder’s headstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Inverness schoolboy restores run-down Loganair founder’s headstone

Struan Eason reached out to the airline while working on a school project about the business.

By Ellie Milne
Loganair COO Maurice Boyle and Struan Eason in front of Willie Logan's headstone in Dingwall
10-year-old Struan Eason pictured with Loganair's chief operating officer, Maurice Boyle. Image: Loganair.

An Inverness schoolboy has teamed up with a Scottish airline to help ensure its founder’s legacy is not forgotten.

Struan Eason contacted Loganair while working on a school project about Scottish airlines.

The 10-year-old was keen to find out everything there was to know about Loganair and traced the business back to its founding entrepreneur, Willie Logan.

Struan Eason standing in front of headstone
Struan Eason helped fully restore Willie Logan’s headstone in Dingwall. Image: Loganair.

He was saddened to discover Mr Logan’s headstone in Dingwall had become run down in the years since he died in 1966 and made it his mission to restore it.

Struan said: “When I was younger, one of my favourite things to do was to visit Inverness airport to watch the Loganair planes coming and going.

“So, when we got to choose any topic to do our project on, I knew mine would be Loganair.

“When I was researching I found the headstone and wrote to Loganair to help me clean it up, I was delighted when I heard back.”

Willie Logan
Willie Logan founded Loganair in 1962. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Loganair team confirmed they would help with the restoration project and contacted the Logan family.

Loganair founder’s headstone restored

The headstone has now been fully restored after six weeks of work.

The Lochardil Primary School pupil said: “The headstone looks so much better now, much cleaner and you can read it clearly.

“I’m glad I’ve been able to do this for Willie Logan and his family.”

Maurice Boyle, chief operating officer for Loganair, said the airline was “honoured” to support Struan and the Dingwall community.

Members of the Logan family at Willie Logan's headstone
Struan also met members of the Logan family. Image: Loganair.

He added: “Willie was a trailblazer in Scottish business and has paved the way for many other entrepreneurs and aviation businesses to operate in Scotland and we are glad we were able to play a part in the restoration of his resting place.”

Willie Logan was the founder of the civil engineering and construction company, Logan Construction Company Ltd.

He went on to found Loganair in 1962 after purchasing the air taxi firm Capital Services, which he used to travel between building sites.

Mr Logan’s cousin, Hugh Logan, said: “It means so much to the Logan family that his legacy as the founder of Loganair has been respected in this way.”

Conversation