Inverness schoolboy restores run-down Loganair founder’s headstone

An Inverness schoolboy has teamed up with a Scottish airline to help ensure its founder’s legacy is not forgotten.

Struan Eason contacted Loganair while working on a school project about Scottish airlines.

The 10-year-old was keen to find out everything there was to know about Loganair and traced the business back to its founding entrepreneur, Willie Logan.

He was saddened to discover Mr Logan’s headstone in Dingwall had become run down in the years since he died in 1966 and made it his mission to restore it.

Struan said: “When I was younger, one of my favourite things to do was to visit Inverness airport to watch the Loganair planes coming and going.

“So, when we got to choose any topic to do our project on, I knew mine would be Loganair.

“When I was researching I found the headstone and wrote to Loganair to help me clean it up, I was delighted when I heard back.”

The Loganair team confirmed they would help with the restoration project and contacted the Logan family.

Loganair founder’s headstone restored

The headstone has now been fully restored after six weeks of work.

The Lochardil Primary School pupil said: “The headstone looks so much better now, much cleaner and you can read it clearly.

“I’m glad I’ve been able to do this for Willie Logan and his family.”

Maurice Boyle, chief operating officer for Loganair, said the airline was “honoured” to support Struan and the Dingwall community.

He added: “Willie was a trailblazer in Scottish business and has paved the way for many other entrepreneurs and aviation businesses to operate in Scotland and we are glad we were able to play a part in the restoration of his resting place.”

Willie Logan was the founder of the civil engineering and construction company, Logan Construction Company Ltd.

He went on to found Loganair in 1962 after purchasing the air taxi firm Capital Services, which he used to travel between building sites.

Mr Logan’s cousin, Hugh Logan, said: “It means so much to the Logan family that his legacy as the founder of Loganair has been respected in this way.”