Jimmy Thelin details cool ‘start the game over in our mind’ team talk before Aberdeen’s comeback at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin details cool ‘start the game over in our mind’ team talk before Aberdeen’s comeback at Celtic

The Dons manager didn't panic and just asked his players to refocus ahead of their two-goal response to draw against the Premiership champions.

By Paul Chalk
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Celtic Park on Saturday. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Celtic Park on Saturday. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin asked his players simply to refocus when two-down at Celtic Park – as he revealed the calm half-time words which sparked their stirring revival.

Goals from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi had Brendan Rodgers’ champions cruising inside half an hour in the top-two Premiership clash between the perfect-starters on Saturday.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson missed a decent chance to make it 2-1 before the break and it seemed like a long way back for the Dons.

But second-half goals from Reds sub Ester Sokler and skipper Graeme Shinnie sealed a 2-2 draw, keeping Aberdeen unbeaten and only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference after eight games.

Swede Thelin detailed the message he gave to his squad at half-time, saying: “’Stay together’ – there wasn’t too many emotions. We needed to calm down a little bit and focus on our identity, what we want to achieve here.

“It’s still early in the season, so we have still a lot of things to improve and sometimes when you get under real pressure, we have to refocus and try to find a way to start the game over in our mind.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, right, and Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.

“We know it’s 2-0, but we have to find a way because we can’t keep doing the same as we did in the first half.

“It was more a good talk with the players and then we go out with a strong feeling that we can.

“We have to do it step-by-step now and, of course, sometimes you can’t plan like that, but Saturday was a good day.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to pull his team into the game at Celtic., making it 2-1 Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.

Thelin on half-time switches

Thelin also displayed bravery by making two attacking interval substitutions as Sokler and Duk came on for Kevin Nisbet and Clarkson.

Five minutes later, Sokler hauled Aberdeen back into it with a fine goal, and Duk was effective in both attack and defence.

Thelin was asked about his decision to make the changes.

He said: “Yeah, the players have different qualities and sometimes it’s also my responsibility how we attack the game – and we didn’t find a way in the first half. It’s nothing about the players, it’s more about strategy.

“Celtic were good and they find ways.

“We couldn’t really manage some areas, but we saw opportunities in transitions and that’s why we make these changes.”

Aberdeen’s Duk makes a block on the line in the last minute which led to a VAR check, which fell in favour of the Dons attacker. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS.

Thelin still keeping lid on rising expectations

Although the table shows Aberdeen are matching Celtic point for point, the Pittodrie gaffer is looking no further ahead than hosting fourth-placed Dundee United on Saturday.

He was also not interested in discussing whether the Dons have proved something to those who had doubted their strong start to the campaign by getting a result, in the manner they did, Parkhead.

He said: “It’s one game and we have to focus on game by game. And let’s see – when we talk in May – let’s see where we are.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin watches his players celebrate at full-time. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.

Thelin added: “I know every game in this league is really competitive. It’s a lot of good teams.

“The games we play we have some late winners, we fight a lot, so we need to stay humble and now we have to focus on Dundee United at home, that’s the only way we work, so I don’t care what other people think about us.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Duk blocks a shot from Alistair Johnston of Celtic in the dying seconds of 10 minutes of time added on after 90 minutes. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Aberdeen victims of inconsistency on fouls and bookings at Celtic - but…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Uncowed outsider Jimmy Thelin set the dogs on Celtic to beat…
Aberdeen;s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Graeme Shinnie hopes Aberdeen's comeback draw at Celtic impressed Sir Alex Ferguson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (centre right) shake hands with Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy (right) after the final whistle at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle: Aberdeen put on Celtic Park show fans have been desperate for -…
2
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 2-2. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS.
Boss Jimmy Thelin proud of spirit as Aberdeen secure comeback 2-2 draw with Celtic…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after Topi Keskinen (second right) scores to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Mindset of Aberdeen players will be key if they are to defy…
Sivert Heltne Nilsen looks ahead to Aberdeen's trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen embraces Celtic Park challenge as he prepares for biggest…
Jimmy Thelin in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
The big talking points from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's press conference as he discusses…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen are ready for Celtic test but insists it is too…
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Why Jimmy Thelin will be Aberdeen's key man against Celtic - and…

Conversation