Parents pull children out of class over safety fears at Aberdeenshire school

Concerns over safety at an Aberdeenshire school have led to a number of parents pulling their children out of class.

Several pupils at Auchenblae Primary were kept at home on Monday – with one parent telling The Press and Journal that youngsters are being “exposed to behaviour they shouldn’t have to deal with”.

The Press and Journal spoke to two mums who had kept their children off school. They made it clear that staff were not to blame.

It’s understood the parent council will hold a meeting to discuss issues this week.

One parent – who asked not to be named – said they had to pick up their son from school early one day after he claimed he did not feel safe.

She said: “There’s been some problems for a while now. Especially since everyone came back over the summer holidays.

“Kids have been exposed to behaviour that they shouldn’t have to deal with.

“There was an incident last week at the school and I know several people have kept their kids off school, as I have done.

“My son contacted me a few weeks ago to come and get him as he didn’t feel safe.”

Parents’ concern over Aberdeenshire school

The mum said she felt the school was not equipped to face the problems it has been dealing with.

She said: “I’m not an expert on how to fix it but I know they need more support. Schools are massively underfunded in general at the moment.”

The issues have come as a surprise to the parents we spoke to, who had up until recently thought very highly of the school.

“This is the first year that my son has had any issues with the school. It’s really sad because it’s such a lovely school,” the mum added.

“I also don’t blame the staff, but it can keep going on like this.”

Another mum confirmed her children were not at school, but did not want to comment on the matter further.

Dad says Aberdeenshire school has ‘real problem’

One dad who did send his children to school echoed the concerns raised.

He said: “I think this has been one of the best schools in Aberdeenshire for a long time.

“People want to buy houses to move their kids here.

“So for what has happened to have happened is a real problem.

“Lots of bad things have been going on, things that the school is not equipped to deal with.

“I fully support the decisions that parents have made.”

The Auchenblae parent council declined to comment on the matter at this time.

Aberdeenshire Council ‘satisfied’ with arrangements in place

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment for all our pupils, families and staff at Auchenblae School.

“We can confirm that while some staff are on sick leave, Auchenblae School continues to be fully staffed.

“We have been working closely with the school including a thorough review of support plans and pupil timetables to ensure they address the diverse needs within our school community.

“We’re satisfied with the arrangements the school has in place which ensure all of our pupils can learn effectively and comfortably.”