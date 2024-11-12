Parents pull children out of class over safety fears at Aberdeenshire school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents pull children out of class over safety fears at Aberdeenshire school

One mum told The Press and Journal that her child had been exposed to 'inappropriate behaviour'.

A number of parents have voiced their concern over the school. Image: Chris Sumner.
By Jamie Sinclair

Concerns over safety at an Aberdeenshire school have led to a number of parents pulling their children out of class.

Several pupils at Auchenblae Primary were kept at home on Monday – with one parent telling The Press and Journal that youngsters are being “exposed to behaviour they shouldn’t have to deal with”.

The Press and Journal spoke to two mums who had kept their children off school. They made it clear that staff were not to blame.

It’s understood the parent council will hold a meeting to discuss issues this week.

One parent – who asked not to be named – said they had to pick up their son from school early one day after he claimed he did not feel safe.

She said: “There’s been some problems for a while now. Especially since everyone came back over the summer holidays.

“Kids have been exposed to behaviour that they shouldn’t have to deal with.

“There was an incident last week at the school and I know several people have kept their kids off school, as I have done.

“My son contacted me a few weeks ago to come and get him as he didn’t feel safe.”

Parents’ concern over Aberdeenshire school

The mum said she felt the school was not equipped to face the problems it has been dealing with.

She said: “I’m not an expert on how to fix it but I know they need more support. Schools are massively underfunded in general at the moment.”

Parents spoke highly of the school in the past, but have had increasing concerns since the summer holidays. Image: Chris Sumner.

The issues have come as a surprise to the parents we spoke to, who had up until recently thought very highly of the school.

“This is the first year that my son has had any issues with the school. It’s really sad because it’s such a lovely school,” the mum added.

“I also don’t blame the staff, but it can keep going on like this.”

Another mum confirmed her children were not at school, but did not want to comment on the matter further.

Dad says Aberdeenshire school has ‘real problem’

One dad who did send his children to school echoed the concerns raised.

He said: “I think this has been one of the best schools in Aberdeenshire for a long time.

“People want to buy houses to move their kids here.

“So for what has happened to have happened is a real problem.

“Lots of bad things have been going on, things that the school is not equipped to deal with.

“I fully support the decisions that parents have made.”

The Auchenblae parent council declined to comment on the matter at this time.

Aberdeenshire Council ‘satisfied’ with arrangements in place

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment for all our pupils, families and staff at Auchenblae School.

“We can confirm that while some staff are on sick leave, Auchenblae School continues to be fully staffed.

“We have been working closely with the school including a thorough review of support plans and pupil timetables to ensure they address the diverse needs within our school community.

“We’re satisfied with the arrangements the school has in place which ensure all of our pupils can learn effectively and comfortably.”

Conversation