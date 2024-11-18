Buchan butcher is crowned ‘most-loved’ in Scotland

A Buchan butchers has been crowned the “best loved” in Scotland.

Ewan Morrice Quality Butchers – which has shops in Peterhead, Stuartfield, and Mintlaw – has won the first-ever Scottish Craft Butchers (SCB) “Love Your Local Butcher” award.

The man behind the business empire, Ewan Morrice, has been in the industry since leaving school, opening his first shop in 1996.

Following a special awards lunch where his shops were crowned champion, the emotional owner expressed his pride after being nominated by a customer.

The win was even more special for Ewan, as it comes as he battles Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The 63-year-old said: “Customers are the most important part of our business.

“To know how highly we are regarded by them gives us all a really warm feeling – it’s brilliant.

“We’re no different to many other butchers out there, so to win this award is amazing.”

Shop is “safe space” for Buchan butcher battling MND

Ewan has been battling the early onset symptoms of MND for the past four years.

He explained that his shops act as a source of comfort and safe spaces for him.

Ewan said: “While the customers may say we make them feel valued, our customers have provided a real comfort to me when I’m not feeling so great.

“I get a real buzz when I’m with them and they can make you forget about everything else. It’s like having a huge extended family.”

The business is a real family affair, with Ewan’s son James running the Peterhead branch.

James has also just completed the Craft Butchers Diploma of Scotland – butchery’s highest qualification in Scotland.

Customer’s nomination sees Buchan butchers scoop top prize

SCB received more than 1,000 nominations from customers across Scotland, sharing love for their butchers.

It was customer Fiona Wallace who nominated Ewan Morrice Quality Butchers.

Fiona said: “Ewan’s dedication, high-quality products, creativity, humour, and warm personality make every visit a joy.

“He is the butcher everyone deserves. He is truly deserving of this award.

“For over 10 years, I have enjoyed his tongue-in-cheek banter that brightens even my worst days.

“I have trusted him for not just the highest quality meats, but for his knowledgeable advice and creative suggestions.

“His award-winning pork sausages are the only ones my girls will eat and his variety of cuts and flavours – such as the lamb with black garlic – is unmatched.

“Whether it’s advising on the best marinade or offering something new for BBQ season, they always deliver.”

Ewan expressed his gratitude to Fiona, saying: “We’re so grateful to Fiona for her winning nomination and very touched and humbled by the award.

“It’s comforting to know that everything I have held dear about how the team should treat our customers has been upheld by their touching and extremely welcome support.”

‘Buchan butcher puts his family, colleagues and customers first’

The SCB award, supported by the Scotch Butchers Club, was set up to demonstrate how much customers love local craft butchers.

SCB executive manager Gordon King said: “A butcher is more than just a supplier of food – they create a legacy of relationships with their customers that will last a lifetime.

“I have complete admiration for Ewan Morrice and his team. He battles with MND every day yet still puts his family, colleagues and customers first.

“Ewan’s standards and values have been instilled in James and the rest of the team ensuring that the future of Scotland’s best-loved butcher is in safe hands.”