Missing Stornoway teenager last seen at Lews Castle

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing Stornoway teenager.

Aleksandr Benga was last seen in the grounds of Lews Castle near the water wheel.

The 16-year-old was wearing a beige jumper with black jeans, while police say he “may be in possession of a red jacket”.

They have asked for anyone with information that could assist to get in touch.

Police appeal to find missing Stornoway teen

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “We are appealing to the public for information about a missing teenager in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

“Aleksandr Benga (16) was last seen about 08:45 on Monday 18 November 2024 near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle.

“Aleksandr was last seen wearing a beige jumper and black jeans, and may be in possession of a red jacket.

“If you see Aleksandr, or have any information that may help us, please phone 101 with incident reference 0803 of 18/11/2024.”