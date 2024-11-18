Highlands & Islands Missing Stornoway teenager last seen at Lews Castle Police are searching for Aleksandr Benga, 16. By Jamie Sinclair November 18 2024, 8:25 pm November 18 2024, 8:25 pm Share Missing Stornoway teenager last seen at Lews Castle Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6631309/aleksandr-benga-missing-stornoway/ Copy Link 0 comment Aleksandr Benga was last seen in the grounds of Lews castle. Image: Police Scotland Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing Stornoway teenager. Aleksandr Benga was last seen in the grounds of Lews Castle near the water wheel. The 16-year-old was wearing a beige jumper with black jeans, while police say he “may be in possession of a red jacket”. They have asked for anyone with information that could assist to get in touch. Police appeal to find missing Stornoway teen A statement from Police Scotland reads: “We are appealing to the public for information about a missing teenager in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis. “Aleksandr Benga (16) was last seen about 08:45 on Monday 18 November 2024 near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle. “Aleksandr was last seen wearing a beige jumper and black jeans, and may be in possession of a red jacket. “If you see Aleksandr, or have any information that may help us, please phone 101 with incident reference 0803 of 18/11/2024.”
