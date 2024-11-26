Active vs passive investing: pros and cons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Active vs passive investing: pros and cons

Find out the key differences between active and passive investing, and how we combine the two styles to maximise returns.

Presented by RBC Brewin Dolphin
Adam MacPhee of RBC Brewin Dolphin.
Here, Alan MacPhee from RBC Brewin Dolphin explain the differences between the two investment styles, and why combining the two enables us to maximise returns for clients.

Passive investing

“The objective of passive investing is to track a specific index, commodity, or basket of assets. If a fund tracks the FTSE 100, for example, its goal will be to match the performance of that index. As well as tracking well-known indices, passive funds might target more specific countries, sectors, industries or sub-industries.

Passive funds provide a convenient and inexpensive way of gaining exposure to assets that might be cumbersome and expensive to buy direct (such as gold) or logistically challenging to buy direct (imagine investing in every company in the S&P 500!).

Passive funds may also prove useful when investing in an industry where the competitive environment is ever-changing. With cyber security, for example, the playing field moves with every new threat and resulting technology to combat it; it’s very challenging to select a couple of winners.

The downside of passive investing is there is no intention to outperform the market. The fund’s performance should match the index, whether it rises or falls.

Active investing

“Active managers aim to outperform a particular index (their ‘benchmark’) by using their knowledge and experience of markets and economics to seek out investment opportunities and take advantage of market inefficiencies. Active managers will hold stocks where they see opportunity for attractive returns and omit holdings that they consider to be poor quality or expensive.

Active managers look for opportunities where assets are mispriced. These opportunities are more likely to be in markets that are less well covered and less liquid, such as emerging markets and small cap stocks. At RBC Brewin Dolphin, we use active managers to gain exposure to such markets; their experience, knowledge and deep cultural understanding of their universes are of significant value.

Changing market environments might also present mispricing opportunities. Active managers performed strongly in 2020 when Covid-19 brought about dramatic and swift changes in consumer behaviour. The ‘stay at home’ stocks boomed while leisure stocks languished.

One of the biggest benefits of active management is that you can be the ‘tortoise’ rather than the ‘hare’ if you have the benefit of a longer time horizon. Warren Buffett and Terry Smith share our philosophy that companies with superior returns on investment, with the opportunities to reinvest those proceeds at attractive rates, will outperform over the long run.

The downside of active investing is there is no guarantee that active funds will outperform their benchmark, particularly once the higher fees are taken into consideration.

Active vs passive – key characteristics

Active funds

Objective: Outperform their benchmark.

Strategy: Select assets that offer promising investment opportunities.

Pros: Potential to capture mispricing opportunities and beat the market.

Cons: Fees are typically higher and there is no guarantee of outperformance.

Passive funds

Objective: Track a specific index, commodity, or basket of assets.

Strategy: Replicate the performance of the underlying index.

Pros: Convenient and low-cost way of gaining exposure to certain assets/industries.

Cons: No opportunity to outperform the market.

Best of both worlds

“We believe that active and passive funds both have a role to play in a diversified investment portfolio. Whenever possible, we invest in a core of individual equities that we believe will outperform our benchmark over the longer term, but will also access external active management capabilities in markets and strategies which are outside of our expertise. We use passive funds as a cost-effective way of achieving broader market participation, or more specific exposure on a short-term basis.

By utilising different assets that are available to us, we aim to steer portfolios through market cycles while capturing mispricing opportunities along the way.

Next steps

“Understanding where and how to invest your money isn’t always easy – and that’s where getting some financial advice can help. By getting to know you and what you want to achieve, a financial adviser can build a portfolio that suits your individual circumstances and works hard to grow your investments over the long term. Let us help you realise your financial ambitions so you can enjoy the things you love.”

The value of investments can fall and you may get back less than you invested. Information is provided only as an example and is not a recommendation to pursue a particular strategy. Forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Conversation