A82 fully reopens following collision south of Inverness

Both lines of the A82 were restricted following a collision south of Inverness.

Firefighters received a report of a one-car collision at Lochend, at the very start of Loch Ness, around 5:30pm today.

According to Traffic Scotland, the crash took place after Lochend and just before Abriachan.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A82 at Lochend at 5:33pm.

“We sent two appliances from Inverness, which left at 5:51pm.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.