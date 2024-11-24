A82 fully reopens following collision south of Inverness Fire engines were called to the busy road after a one-vehicle collision at Lochend. By Alberto Lejarraga November 24 2024, 5:55 pm November 24 2024, 5:55 pm Share A82 fully reopens following collision south of Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6635672/a82-collision-south-of-inverness-lochend/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters were called to the incident. Image: DC Thomson. Both lines of the A82 were restricted following a collision south of Inverness. Firefighters received a report of a one-car collision at Lochend, at the very start of Loch Ness, around 5:30pm today. According to Traffic Scotland, the crash took place after Lochend and just before Abriachan. It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured in the incident. A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A82 at Lochend at 5:33pm. “We sent two appliances from Inverness, which left at 5:51pm.” Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
