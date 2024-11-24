Gallery: Hundreds gather for Elgin Christmas lights switch-on despite Storm Bert

Crews of Moray residents flocked to Elgin on Saturday for the Christmas lights switch-on despite the freezing weather.

Hundreds of locals and visitors gathered at the Plainstones to kick off the festivities.

Attendees were wearing their warmest clothes to battle the cold and rain brought by Storm Bert.

Before the event, people enjoyed a range of activities organised in St Giles Church.

Brave crews then headed outside to witness Santa arriving in a reindeer sleigh prior to the long-awaited switch-on.

It was Mr Santa Clause accompanied by Holly Lightfoot, from East End Primary School, who did the honours.

Elgin residents were delighted to see their Christmas lights switch-on saved.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture on camera the best moments of the evening.

Best pictures of the Elgin Christmas lights switch-on