Gallery: Hundreds gather for Elgin Christmas lights switch-on despite Storm Bert

Locals and visitors battled the cold and the rain in the Moray town as they welcomed the start of the festive period.

Hundreds gathered for the Christmas lights switch-on despite the weather. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Crews of Moray residents flocked to Elgin on Saturday for the Christmas lights switch-on despite the freezing weather.

Hundreds of locals and visitors gathered at the Plainstones to kick off the festivities.

Attendees were wearing their warmest clothes to battle the cold and rain brought by Storm Bert.

Before the event, people enjoyed a range of activities organised in St Giles Church.

Brave crews then headed outside to witness Santa arriving in a reindeer sleigh prior to the long-awaited switch-on.

It was Mr Santa Clause accompanied by Holly Lightfoot, from East End Primary School, who did the honours.

Elgin residents were delighted to see their Christmas lights switch-on saved.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture on camera the best moments of the evening.

Best pictures of the Elgin Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds gathered for the event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
It was a very cold night. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Christmas lights switch on was a success despite the weather conditions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Several families attended. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Several activities took place in St Giles Church. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Locals head outside after the activities were over. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Santa arrived in a reindeer sleigh from the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kids enjoyed the evening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The lights switch-on marked the start of the festive period in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
People were wearing their warmest clothes for the evening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
People enjoyed looking at the reindeers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
There were fears of cancellations the day before the event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
It was cold and rainy in Elgin on Saturday evening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Santa and Holly, from East End Primary School, switched on the lights. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

