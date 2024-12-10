Scott Begbie: Biased SNP would have dualled A96 long ago if it was in Central Belt

Tell me the Scottish Government doesn’t give a monkey’s about the north and north-east of Scotland without telling me the Scottish Government doesn’t give a monkey’s about the north and north-east of Scotland?

That’s an easy one – just look at the decision to once again kick the dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness into the long grass.

You know, that winding, tricksy road that winds its way between Scotland’s third largest city – the Oil Capital of Europe no less – and the actual capital of the Highlands.

The one that drops from dual carriageway to single on a whim. Drive on to a roundabout from a swanky two-lane carriageway you can zip along and off onto one lane with a bloke in a flat cap driving a caravan at 40mph in front of you.

It is nonsense that in the 21st century two of Scotland’s key cities are connected by a crappy tarmac afterthought that was needing to be updated 50 years ago. It was certainly needed back in 2011 (remember that date) when the SNP Government solemnly promised it would be dualled all the way, thank you very much.

‘A96 dualling might not happen at all’

Fast forward to 2024 and here’s Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop saying “nah, not happening this side of five years… in fact, it might not happen at all.”

So instead of a road fit for purpose, we’re getting a 12-week “consultation” about alternative and more affordable solutions before a decision next year. Big whoop.

We all know “consultation” is political shorthand for faff about, pretend the public are getting their say and then either give them hee-haw or fob them off with a bypass or two.

Now, back to 2011 (I did ask you to remember, after all). Do you know what happened that year?

The Scottish Government started building the Queensferry Crossing. Then crowed about it being opened on time and on budget six years later in 2017. And, lo, the good commuters of Fife had one more bridge than they had before to get to Embra. Huzzah.

And here we are, seven years on from that extra bridge opening to delight the Central Belt and getting on for 14 years since the north was promised a vital arterial upgrade between the Granite City and Inversnecky.

SNP can’t even blame its foolish coalition any more

The the only thing we have to show for it is the shameful toll of accidents, injuries and death on the A96.

Oh… and a “consultation”.

Do you think, for a second, that if Inverness and Aberdeen were Glasgow and Edinburgh we would be having this sideshow of smoke and mirrors about improving transport links between the cities? Of course not.

And the SNP can no longer blame a foolish coalition with the dafties in the Greens for holding up road investment. It’s down to the political choices they make.

It grieves me to say this as a lifelong SNP supporter who believes they govern well, but we are being short-changed here, shamelessly and shamefully.

There’s no need for consultation on “decisions”. Just give us the road you promised the people of the north and north-east well over a decade ago.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.