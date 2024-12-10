Duncan Shearer: Fans should not be booing Aberdeen

It is time the Aberdeen fans who booed their side off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone paused for thought.

A section of the Aberdeen support made their feelings known to Jimmy Thelin’s team at half-time of the game on Saturday as the Dons trailed the visitors 1-0.

I can understand the frustration at seeing your team go behind – but considering what the Reds have given us this season it seems really harsh to me.

I’m sure the majority of the Red Army are pleased and surprised to see their team sitting second in the Premiership table.

After finishing in the bottom half last season, the turnaround in fortunes under Thelin has been extraordinary.

This season has been one nobody at Pittodrie saw coming.

They certainly didn’t expect their side to win 10 of their opening 11 league matches, and two defeats in 16 games overall represents a pretty solid start if you ask me.

I can understand the feeling of frustration at what has been a dip in results after such a strong start to the campaign, but booing the team off?

That seems pretty excessive and an overreaction to me.

No cause for alarm at Pittodrie

I’m sure if you asked the Aberdeen manager if he expected to be in this position when he arrived in the summer, then the answer would have been no.

But the historic start Thelin made to his Dons career has got everyone excited about Aberdeen again.

I still don’t think we should be pressing a panic button anywhere at Pittodrie at this stage.

The run was going to end sometime, and the Premiership remains a tough and unforgiving league – a quick look at where the likes of Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock are in the table tells you how tough it is.

Thelin has never talked his side up. He has stayed calm after every win and I am sure he will be just the same after every game his team haven’t taken three points from.

He knows the Dons are not miles ahead of their rivals, but he also knows his players are giving him everything.

Maybe the schedule has caught up with Aberdeen in the last couple of weeks and, for some, such as Gavin Molloy, Topi Keskinen and Sivert Heltne Nilsen, they have played all summer at their previous clubs already and we’re not even at the halfway point yet in Scotland.

Put it this way: I don’t think anyone at Pittodrie will be grumbling about having this weekend off – a chance to recharge the batteries for the busy festive fixtures is no bad thing.

Big picture looks promising

Aberdeen opened up an impressive lead on Rangers, but the Light Blues have done well to reel the Dons in and can move about Thelin’s side back into second place if they win their game in hand.

But Europe has always been the goal for Aberdeen this season, and with a 10-point lead on fourth-placed Dundee United, Thelin has his club well on course to achieve it.

The results may not have been coming as they were from August to October, but Aberdeen’s approach has not changed.

They are not playing any differently now than from the start of the season, which is why I have no doubt this Dons team will come good again.

There are too many good players on the pitch or making an impact from the bench in games for them not to over the course of the season.

The transfer window opens in a few weeks’ time, too, which will also help.

Huge weekend ahead for Ross County

Ross County must put their double disappointment behind them after suffering comprehensive back-to-back losses at the hands of Celtic and Rangers.

Following their mauling by the champions in Glasgow a week ago, Don Cowie’s side were beaten 3-0 by the Gers on their return to Dingwall on Sunday.

There’s no doubt the visitors were worthy winners, but County stayed in the game for long periods.

I am a little concerned the Staggies seem to have bad 15 minute spells in games where they are punished, though, and they need to try to eradicate them from their performances.

I felt for Jack Hamilton, the home goalkeeper, after his error gifted Rangers the crucial second goal.

He had escaped a few near-misses prior to being caught in possession by Danilo, and I expect Staggies goalkeeper coach Scott Thompson will spend time this week with his keeper working on when the ball is at his feet.

It is important County bounce back on Saturday when they travel to Easter Road to face Hibernian.

David Gray looks to have got his side up and running after a really tough start to the season and they created some terrific chances in their defeat at Celtic on Saturday – the fact Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was man of the match says it all!

If County can get a result from their trip to Edinburgh, it would be a huge shot in the arm for Don and his players.

Caley Thistle are the team nobody wants to face in League One

Caley Thistle have hit their groove in League One after a stirring comeback from 2-0 down to win at Montrose on Saturday.

The conditions were dire, but credit where it’s due, Inverness stayed in the game and dug deep to secure a huge win at Links Park.

Scott Kellacher has done a terrific job in rallying his players for the cause and momentum is with Caley Jags despite their off-field challenges.

In the space of a few weeks, the club’s focus has switched from Dumbarton to eighth-placed Annan, who are now just eight points ahead of Inverness, having played a game more.

Arbroath visit Inverness on Saturday for what will be another big test, but for me Caley Thistle are the team nobody wants to face right now.