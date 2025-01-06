All change for Peterhead quays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

All change for Peterhead quays

PPA has regained control of two key quays and unveiled ambitious expansion plans. to support offshore wind, net-zero initiatives, and growing maritime industries.

Presented by Peterhead Port Authority (PPA)
Smith Quay.
Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) has resumed operational management of two of its most prominent deepwater berthing quays, and has exciting plans for future development there.

Taking back control and extension plans

NorSea UK had been leasing Smith Quay since 2014 and the adjacent Merchants Quay since 2018 following demolition of the old fish market.

But with its eyes on the coming offshore windfarm construction boom, and the transition to net zero more generally, as well as the growing decommissioning market, PPA took back control in September this year.

The Port’s Board has approved initial plans for an extension to Smith Quay from its present 120m to 200m and the construction of a mooring dolphin, extending berthing space by a further 40m, and dredging to a depth of 10m along the length of the quay. The extension will allow the quayside to accommodate vessels of up to 200m in length, an essential improvement for the Port as the size of offshore wind vessels continues to increase.

With land reclamation at Smith Embankment having provided an additional 30,000 square metres, a total of 67,000 square metres of operational and laydown space is available. This includes an additional 5,000 square metres which will be reclaimed as part of the quayside extension.

Operation of the bunkering facility, with two MGO fuel tanks, has been taken over by the ASCO Group. It is investigating the provision of MGO/HVO blended fuel as a means of vessel operators reducing their carbon footprint.

The number of vessels using Smith and Merchants quays in the first two months since the takeover was up 50% on the previous two months, but more pertinently the Port has been handling an increased volume of enquiries from a range of different companies about operating from these quays.

PPA chief executive Graeme Reid said: “Most of the key skills developed built up over the past 50 years within the oil and gas sector are transferrable to the new sectors of offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture.

“At Peterhead we are exceptionally well placed to play a key role in for example supporting a wide range of offshore wind developments and providing crucial O&M (operations and maintenance) and marshalling and storage services.

“We will look to build on our track record as the base for Equinor’s Hywind Project, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm, which sits on our horizon, and spaces like Smith Quay and Merchants Quay will be critical components of our offer, with extensive deepwater berthing, operational and laydown space and support services.

“Our location in relation to the siting of many of these new projects is worth huge savings in time, fuel, vessel costs and overall efficiency.

“As a Trust Port, Peterhead is focused on continuous improvement over a longer period of time, which enables us to focus on long-term investments that can ensure our clients get what they need while the Port maintains the flexibility to cope with ever-evolving markets.”

