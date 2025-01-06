Wetherspoons barred from drilling holes into historic Aberdeen pub for new signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wetherspoons barred from drilling holes into historic Aberdeen pub for new signs

Planning chiefs said the additions would "undermine the grandeur, detail, consistent classical design" of the A-listed building.

Archibald Simpson.
Archibald Simpson is located in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Wetherspoon.
By Chris Cromar

Council planners have banned Wetherspoons bosses from putting up new signs at Aberdeen’s Archibald Simpson pub – saying they would spoil the look of the historic building.

The proposed changes were part of £300,000 upgrades to the A-listed Castlegate venue, which has been a bar since the late 1990s.

It had been built as a bank in the 1800s, and pub bosses named it after the legendary Aberdonian architect who designed it.

Spoons chiefs said they were “keenly aware” of the “history of the site” and argued that planned new signs would reflect this.

Archibald Simpson proposed signs.
The council have rejected Wetherspoons proposed signs. Image: Wetherspoon.

Papers sent to the council said they tried to make sure they “fit in with the building, to enhance the appearance of the site”.

The proposed new signs had a picture of the “Architect of Aberdeen” on them.

However, local authority heritage watchdogs were not convinced.

The A-listed Corinthian columned landmark. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Why did council reject the plans?

Officials said the signs would be too big, and the “modern materials” to be used would be out of place at the almost 200-year-old building.

This, the council argued, would have “a significant adverse visual impact”.

As well as this, planning chiefs said they would “undermine the grandeur, detail, consistent classical design and sense of scale of the frontage”.

And the idea of drilling them into the granite was also trashed, with warnings over the “irreversible impact” this would have on the historic fabric.

Archibald Simpson. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.
The inside of Archibald Simpson. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

Do you think the council made the right call? Let us know in our comments section below

What else is happening at the Aberdeen Wetherspoons branch?

Works are also planned to upgrade the inside of the building, which includes £214,000 on rewiring the kitchen.

New extract duct work will be done as well, which is expected to cost about £66,000.

Despite 61 pub closures by the end of 2024, Wetherspoon have shown confidence in their Aberdeen venues, with its Justice Mill branch reopening in May after having a £1.4 million makeover.

You can see the rejected sign plans on the council website.

