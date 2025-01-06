Wetherspoons barred from drilling holes into historic Aberdeen pub for new signs

Council planners have banned Wetherspoons bosses from putting up new signs at Aberdeen’s Archibald Simpson pub – saying they would spoil the look of the historic building.

The proposed changes were part of £300,000 upgrades to the A-listed Castlegate venue, which has been a bar since the late 1990s.

It had been built as a bank in the 1800s, and pub bosses named it after the legendary Aberdonian architect who designed it.

Spoons chiefs said they were “keenly aware” of the “history of the site” and argued that planned new signs would reflect this.

Papers sent to the council said they tried to make sure they “fit in with the building, to enhance the appearance of the site”.

The proposed new signs had a picture of the “Architect of Aberdeen” on them.

However, local authority heritage watchdogs were not convinced.

Why did council reject the plans?

Officials said the signs would be too big, and the “modern materials” to be used would be out of place at the almost 200-year-old building.

This, the council argued, would have “a significant adverse visual impact”.

As well as this, planning chiefs said they would “undermine the grandeur, detail, consistent classical design and sense of scale of the frontage”.

And the idea of drilling them into the granite was also trashed, with warnings over the “irreversible impact” this would have on the historic fabric.

What else is happening at the Aberdeen Wetherspoons branch?

Works are also planned to upgrade the inside of the building, which includes £214,000 on rewiring the kitchen.

New extract duct work will be done as well, which is expected to cost about £66,000.

Despite 61 pub closures by the end of 2024, Wetherspoon have shown confidence in their Aberdeen venues, with its Justice Mill branch reopening in May after having a £1.4 million makeover.

You can see the rejected sign plans on the council website.

