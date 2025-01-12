David Knight: Why teenage Elgin killer’s appeal for shorter sentence MUST be refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

David Knight: Why teenage Elgin killer’s appeal for shorter sentence MUST be refused

It seems not enough to evade a murder charge for Keith Rollinson's death and take advantage of a lighter sentence already; the teen now seeks a further reduction.

The teenage killer of Keith Rollinson is due to appeal his sentence this week.
By David Knight

There’s a young man from the north-east who will be putting his best foot forward today and trying to make a big impression.

He’s not attending a job interview.

It’s more important than that: he’s trying to fight his way out of a situation which destroyed his life at the tender age of 15.

But there’s nothing tender about him.

It’s fighting that landed him in court in the first place.

Well, you can’t actually call it “fighting” because it was grossly one-sided; he launched a vicious, cowardly attack on a defenceless bus driver of mature years who was merely doing his job at Elgin bus station at the time.

But the bus driver was also a man with serious heart disease; he collapsed and died after the horrific assault by the boy, whose miserable pathetic identity is protected from public disclosure by his age.

On Tuesday a legal appeal is due to start against the length of sentence the boy was given at Inverness High Court a few months ago.

He received four years and four months in custody after pleading guilty to culpable homicide; a murder charge was dropped by prosecutors (convenient for him and the legal profession, but not the victim’s family).

Elgin killer’s bid for reduced sentence comes before anniversary

Sadly, the latest legal moves come just before the first anniversary of this sickening tragedy – as if the timing couldn’t be made much worse for the victim’s devastated family.

The death of bus driver Keith Rollinson – a kindly soul and “true gentleman” by all accounts – horrified the Moray community and other right-minded people elsewhere.

There was an outpouring of community grief on the streets for the 58 year-old.

The incident highlighted serious concerns about the safety of bus drivers, which were raised at national level by union leaders, and the continuous threat posed by drunken louts hanging around places like Elgin bus station.

The latter was blamed for people shunning public transport at night in many places, particularly weekends, for fear of putting life and limb at risk from violent fellow passengers.

I know a woman whose husband is also a Stagecoach driver.

At the time of the tragedy she told me he was filled with dread every time he got behind the wheel at the start of his shift because the authorities seemed incapable of doing anything about yobs.

And she sat at home worrying what state he’d be in when he got back. Police promised a crackdown after an outcry over Mr Rollinson, but I have no idea how effective that has been.

However, the general court process itself often raises doubts about justice being seen to be done in the eyes of the public and whether perpetrators take precedence over victims; this perception seems to have become fact in many cases.

It will come as no surprise to learn that Mr Rollinson’s grieving widow Susan is incensed by the affrontery of her husband’s killer to seek a lighter sentence.

 Floral tributes placed at the scene of the death of Keith Rollinson.

She spoke movingly in one report about having been left with a life sentence of grief; of victims being forgotten about.

The boy didn’t intend to kill him, hence the culpable homicide charge, but that was the end result due to the victim’s underlying serious heart condition.

Nevertheless, he displayed reckless disregard for his victim’s safety by head-butting and mercilessly raining punches down on him in what judge Lady Hood described as a “frenzied” attack.

Judge’s hands are tied

Judges have to take mitigating or aggravating factors into account when sentencing.

Mitigation such as the perpetrator’s age and whether, as in this case, he pleaded guilty.

I reckon this reduced his sentence by about 18 months as Lady Hood made special mention of this factor in saving him from heavier punishment.

Even though police brought the court’s attention to the boy’s initial “arrogance”.

However, the most aggravating issue for me was that he had “form”.

Incredibly, according to published court accounts, he’d only just completed a supervision order – after an assault on another driver.

I think his blossoming penchant for terrorising bus drivers was an aggravating factor worthy of a stiffer, deterrent sentence – perhaps six years, which is below the average for culpable homicide.

It seems not enough to evade a murder charge and take advantage of a lighter sentence already; he now seeks a further reduction.

How many judicial favours does it take to make a mockery of the sentencing process?

I wonder if judges’ hands are tied to a certain extent by sentencing rules and should have the freedom to take into account local circumstances and sensitivities.

Mr Rollinson’s background in the RAF would have instilled him with a sense of public duty and self-discipline.

He crossed paths with the antipathy of that.

Mr Rollinson died protecting his bus and passengers from a drunken thug.

But that doesn’t mean justice is thrown under a bus.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

