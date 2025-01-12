Aberdeen fitness expert reveals 5 best ways to get fit when you don’t have time for the gym

With the start of a new year, many of us are looking for fresh ways to prioritise our health and fitness.

But the problem with new beginnings is that life always seems to get in the way.

Family and work commitments have a habit of scuppering even the best-laid plans. Add in the freezing winter weather, and it’s all too easy to put off exercise until next week – or next year.

So what can you do if you don’t have time for the gym?

Aberdeen personal trainer Sam Milne has spent the past decade helping people get fit, both in gyms and outside them. And while he’s a big fan of Aberdeen’s excellent gym facilities, Sam believes they’re not the only way to stay active.

“The gym is often the first place people think of when they want to lose weight or get fit,” says Sam.

“It’s great — you can burn a lot of calories, and it’s a controlled environment. But fitness is about finding what works for you. If you don’t have time to get to the gym, there are loads of other ways to stay active.”

Here are five practical, effective, and enjoyable strategies for getting fit in Aberdeen — even when life is busy.

1) Embrace Aberdeen’s great outdoors when there’s no gym

Aberdeen is blessed with stunning parks, beaches, and trails, making outdoor exercise a fantastic alternative to the gym. A brisk walk or jog along Aberdeen Beach is not only a calorie-burner but also a mental boost.

“Being outside clears your head and makes exercise feel less like a chore,” explains Sam, who runs his own personal training business, Rise with Sam.

For those near Hazlehead Park or Seaton Park, a casual stroll can easily become a power walk. You can add bodyweight exercises — such as squats or step-ups on park benches — for an extra challenge.

Prefer cycling? Aberdeen’s seaside railway paths and forest trails offer beautiful routes for a ride.

“Cycling from the city to Ellon along the railway line is a great option,” says Sam. “It’s scenic, it’s active, and it gets you moving without the pressure of a gym environment.”

2) Turn playtime into a workout

If you’ve got children, Sam recommends using family time as an opportunity to stay active.

“One of the biggest challenges for parents is finding time to exercise,” he says. “But there are so many ways to combine fitness with spending time with your kids.”

Playing tig, dancing or chasing a football around the garden can provide a full-body workout while strengthening family bonds. “Dancing with your kids for just 30 minutes can burn more calories than running,” Sam explains. “Plus, it’s a fun way to connect with them.”

Sam recalls his brother-in-law, who takes his young son to Parkruns. “His son loves it because it’s something they do together. Children learn so much from seeing their parents staying active – it sets a great example.”

3) Build fitness into your day

When your schedule is packed, small bursts of activity throughout the day can make a big difference. Take the stairs instead of the lift, do some squats while the kettle is boiling or push-ups while the adverts are on.

“There’s always time to move,” says Sam. “Even if you’re just watching TV, you could do a quick workout. YouTube is full of free fitness videos that cater to all levels.”

For instance, you could follow a quick high-intensity interval training (HIIT) routine during a lunch break or squeeze in 15 minutes of bodyweight exercises like press-ups and planks while dinner is cooking.

“Fitness doesn’t have to be long or complicated to be effective,” Sam adds.

4) Work out at home

Home workouts are another time-efficient way to stay fit.

Sam suggests using “supersets” for a quick and effective workout. “If I’m short on time, I’ll pair exercises back-to-back — like press-ups and squats — with minimal rest. It keeps the heart rate up and gets the workout done in 20-30 minutes.”

For cardio, Sam recommends finishing with 10 minutes of high-intensity intervals on a stationary bike or following a YouTube cardio session. “Even if you can’t make it to the gym, there’s always something you can do at home.”

5) Focus on nutrition

Staying fit isn’t just about exercise — nutrition plays a huge role. Sam emphasises the importance of meal prep and healthy eating, especially when time is limited.

“If I had to pick between getting to the gym or prepping meals for the week, I’d always choose meal prep,” he says. “Your food is your fuel. You can’t out-exercise a bad diet.”

For those with little time to cook, Sam suggests taking advantage of the healthier ready meals available in supermarkets. “Most stores now have high-protein options that are much better than they used to be. These can be a lifesaver when you’re busy.”

He advises clients to focus on simple, nutritious meals that support their fitness goals. “It’s not about being perfect — it’s about finding practical solutions that work for you.”

The key to long-term success

Ultimately, Sam believes fitness is about consistency and balance.

“Fitness is a bit like school,” he explains. “Everyone learns differently, and what works for one person might not work for someone else. The important thing is to find what fits your lifestyle and stick with it.”

That might mean dancing with your kids, exploring Aberdeen’s scenic trails, or doing a quick home workout.

“You don’t need to be perfect,” says Sam. “You just need to show up and put in the effort.”

And while fitness requires some sacrifices, Sam says it’s worth it.

“We live in an Amazon Prime generation where people expect instant results. But progress takes time. Whether it’s a 30-minute intense workout or just staying active with your family, every small step counts.”

So don’t let a packed schedule or cold weather hold you back. With these simple strategies, you can stay active, healthy, and motivated – no matter how busy life gets in Aberdeen.