Home News Crime & Courts

Strichen danger driver had no insurance … or brakes

The only way Lewis Moore could slow his Ford Fiesta was to pull on the handbrake.

By Joanne Warnock
Lewis Moore appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A man has been banned from the roads for two years after he admitted to driving his car dangerously in Aberdeenshire without any foot brakes.

Lewis Moore, 33,  appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

A further charge of driving without a valid licence was dropped.

On May 25 last year, police officers carried out a random check on Moore’s Ford Fiesta and found no insurance for the vehicle.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams continued: “A further examination of the car was carried out and officers found that the brakes did not work at all.

“The only way of stopping the car was to apply the handbrake.”

Sheriff’s warning

Moore, of Mormond Place, Strichen, had been parked at Peterhead’s Ashgrove Place when the check was carried out at around noon on May 25 2024.

His defence solicitor Gregor Forbes said his client should not have been driving “at all”, but explained he has “ongoing mental health difficulties”.

“He should not have been driving the car in that condition,” Mr Forbes said. “He is on Universal Credit and can afford to pay £15 per month as a financial penalty.”

Sheriff Annella Cowan fined Moore £500 for the inoperative foot brake and disqualified him for two years.

She fined him £350 for the insurance charge and told him: “Do not, under any circumstances, drive a motor vehicle.”

 