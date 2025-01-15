Aberdeen Insta-drug dealer identified by clothes he wore in online adverts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Insta-drug dealer identified by clothes he wore in online adverts

John Gallagher, who moved from Liverpool to Aberdeen in 2019, used Instagram and Telegram to peddle his Class A drugs.

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that John Gallagher's social media accounts all featured the same distinctive character.
A prolific drug dealer who harnessed the power of social media to sell cocaine was identified from videos he shot and posted from inside his Aberdeen home.

John Gallagher’s house in Bridge of Don’s Overhill Gardens was raided by police and they found trainers, shorts, trousers and a jumper that matched videos on Instagram and Telegram  advertising drugs.

Advocate depute Graeme Jessop KC told the High Court in Edinburgh: “Images of the living room and kitchen areas were obtained and noted to match that in the various images and videos posted advertising drugs for sale.”

The prosecutor said: “Intelligence was received by Police Scotland that the accused was involved in the supply of cocaine, by using social media apps, including Instagram and Telegram.”

Gallagher, 35, who moved from Liverpool to Aberdeen in 2019, was found to have an Instagram username of ABZ2LPOOL2023 and a Telegram account linked to ABZ2LPOOL420.

Mr Jessop said: “Within these profiles various drug price lists, images of drugs and videos advertising drugs for sale were posted.

“Each account has a similar profile image of a cartoon depicting a male smoking, wearing a baseball cap with the number 100 on it and the title ABZ2LPOOL,” he said.

John Gallagher’s Instagram account offered drugs for sale.

The court was also told that Gallagher was linked to more than £75,000 of drugs seized in a series of raids across Aberdeen.

On July 13 2023 police forced entry to a flat in Morrison Street, which they found appeared to be empty.

Inside they found cocaine with a potential value of £51,000 and £12,000 worth of amphetamine. They also found disposable gloves, scales, plastic bags and a ‘tick list’ of drug debt.

Gallagher’s DNA was found on used disposable gloves and his fingerprints were discovered on a roll of plastic bags and a box of disposable gloves.

In December that year police seized cocaine and heroin from a flat on King Street.

John Gallagher’s Instagram account was a marketplace for drugs.

An iPhone was also recovered which showed messages from a Telegram account linked to Gallagher advertising for sale ‘flake’ – a street name for cocaine.

Police went to a flat at Marischal Court, in Aberdeen, and an address in Balgownie Way in the city on February 22 last year after they received information that Gallagher was storing drugs at the properties.

£945 was seized, along with scales.

Officers forced entry to the Balgownie Way address and found cocaine worth up to £14,200 on the streets in a hall cupboard. Gallagher’s DNA and fingerprints were found on packaging for the drugs.

Gallagher admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and amphetamine between July 13 2023 and February 22 last year at addresses in Overhill Gardens, Morrison Drive and Balgownie Way in Aberdeen and elsewhere, when he appeared in court today

The court heard that Gallagher has nine previous convictions for drug offences and was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court while still a teenager for trafficking in heroin.

Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi said Gallagher suffered from mental health difficulties and received prescribed medication for anxiety.

The judge, Lady Ross, adjourned sentence for the preparation of a background report on Gallagher who is remanded in custody.