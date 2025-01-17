Moreen Simpson: Overcrowding at Hazlehead Academy needs to be address for the sake of the peer bairns

The good news is that the badly needed replacement for Hazlehead Academy will be ready for pupils in 2028.

The bad news is it will be overcrowded within just two years – 5% over capacity with 1,686 pupils.

It’s also deeply worrying the existing building is estimated to reach a whopping 118% capacity in its final operational year. What on earth will that make conditions like for pupils and teachers?

Aberdeen City Council is rightly facing questions about the accuracy of its school roll forecasting and the financial implications of any adjustments needed in the new building, presently estimated at £120 million.

Hazlehead Academy overcrowding blamed on demographic changes

The blame is being placed on “unforeseen demographic changes” like an influx of refugees from Ukraine, the Middle East and dependents of foreign students.

While Lib Dem education convener Martin Greig is confident the new school will be fit for purpose, with planning to mitigate any “challenges,” Labour’s Kate Blake fears some of the predictions about growing pupils numbers – mainly from Countesswells and the new social housing at Braeside – may actually not be high enough.

But a new school is always cause for celebration, particularly for students who presently have to put up with poor, outdated accommodation.

My grandson is one of the lucky ones. All his primary days have been in the beautiful new Hazlehead Primary, while most of his secondary years will be in the new school. I feel sorry for the thousands of kids who’ve had to put up with old schools badly in need of a replacement for all or most of their school careers.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.