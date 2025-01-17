Sheriff brands abusive Inverness drunk ‘a complete menace’

An Inverness man who frequently abuses retail and bar staff has been described as “a complete menace when drunk”.

John Mackay appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court and was sentenced over a multitude of offences.

Mackay, 50, was “always remorseful when sober”, his lawyer Samantha Morrison said, adding that her client “wanted to change”.

Mackay admitted stealing £149 of CDs and DVDs from the HMV in the Eastgate Shopping Centre on April 11 and April 12 – none of which were recovered.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving aggressively towards staff at the CEX shop and Poundland in the High Street on March 16 and April 14 after asking for carrier bags and being refused.

Mackay had previously been barred from Poundland.

Spitting at bar staff

Fiscal depute David Morton said that Mackay would then shout, swear and threaten the employees with violence before displaying similar behaviour in Jimmy Badger’s and the Mercure Hotel Bar in Inverness on November 24 2024.

Mr Morton added: “He was refused service in the hotel, began kicking a chair and spitting at staff but he didn’t make contact.

Hotel staff ushered him out of the premises and locked the door but he attempted to come back in and continued to spit.

Mr Morton continued: “Police were called to apprehend him and he resisted arrest, making offensive and sexualised comments towards officers and threatening them and their families. He also spat inside the cell of the police van.”

The court heard that Mackay went into the Tesco Metro store in Tomnahurich Street on December 12 last year while cleaning staff were in the alcohol aisle.

Mr Morton said: “They indicated he was required to leave, he swore at them and smashed some of the bottles on the floor, refusing to leave.

“Then he broke the top off one bottle, drank some of it and spat the contents on the floor. Police were called. He had been on bail not to enter Tesco.”

‘You are a complete menace’

In total, Mackay, of Tomnahurich Street, admitted five charges of behaving aggressively towards shop and bar staff, three of threatening behaviour, two of shoplifting and one of breaching his bail.

Sheriff Gary Aitken stopped short of jailing Mackay and instead placed him under 18 months of social work supervision and ordered him to get alcohol treatment.

However, he warned him: “If you breach this order, you will go straight back to jail.”

The sheriff added that Mackay had “a persistent habit of targeting shop staff”.

“There is no excuse for it. It needs to stop. When drunk, you are a complete menace,” he said.