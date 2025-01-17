Sheriff brands abusive Inverness drunk ‘a complete menace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff brands abusive Inverness drunk ‘a complete menace’

John Mackay appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court and was sentenced over a multitude of offences.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
An Inverness man who frequently abuses retail and bar staff has been described as “a complete menace when drunk”.

Mackay, 50, was “always remorseful when sober”, his lawyer Samantha Morrison said, adding that her client “wanted to change”.

Mackay admitted stealing £149 of CDs and DVDs from the HMV in the Eastgate Shopping Centre on April 11 and April 12 – none of which were recovered.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving aggressively towards staff at the CEX shop and Poundland in the High Street on March 16 and April 14 after asking for carrier bags and being refused.

Mackay had previously been barred from Poundland.

Spitting at bar staff

Fiscal depute David Morton said that Mackay would then shout, swear and threaten the employees with violence before displaying similar behaviour in Jimmy Badger’s and the Mercure Hotel Bar in Inverness on November 24 2024.

Mr Morton added: “He was refused service in the hotel, began kicking a chair and spitting at staff but he didn’t make contact.

Hotel staff ushered him out of the premises and locked the door but he attempted to come back in and continued to spit.

Mr Morton continued: “Police were called to apprehend him and he resisted arrest, making offensive and sexualised comments towards officers and threatening them and their families. He also spat inside the cell of the police van.”

The court heard that Mackay went into the Tesco Metro store in Tomnahurich Street on December 12 last year while cleaning staff were in the alcohol aisle.

Mr Morton said: “They indicated he was required to leave, he swore at them and smashed some of the bottles on the floor, refusing to leave.

“Then he broke the top off one bottle, drank some of it and spat the contents on the floor. Police were called. He had been on bail not to enter Tesco.”

‘You are a complete menace’

In total, Mackay, of Tomnahurich Street, admitted five charges of behaving aggressively towards shop and bar staff, three of threatening behaviour, two of shoplifting and one of breaching his bail.

Sheriff Gary Aitken stopped short of jailing Mackay and instead placed him under 18 months of social work supervision and ordered him to get alcohol treatment.

However, he warned him: “If you breach this order, you will go straight back to jail.”

The sheriff added that Mackay had “a persistent habit of targeting shop staff”.

“There is no excuse for it. It needs to stop. When drunk, you are a complete menace,” he said.