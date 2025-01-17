Serial offender went on vile racist tirade to police stating that black people ‘should die’

A man who was caught illegally entering a house went on a racist tirade upon his arrest, telling police that ethnic minorities “should all die”.

Finlay Leisk, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a series of charges of breaking into properties with intent to steal.

As Leisk was taken into custody, he shouted a series of vile racist terms, including the n-word.

Serial offender Leisk went on to describe black people as a “drain on society”.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Leisk – who has a significant record of offending – that he was on a “slippery slope”.

Accused made vile racist remarks

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that on July 22 2023, Leisk broke into a house on Regent Quay, Aberdeen, and was caught climbing the staircase.

Thankfully, the woman – whose children were in another room – was able to get Leisk to leave by shouting at him.

She then immediately called the police.

Upon being traced and arrested, Leisk proceeded to make a number of threats to officers, including calling a female officer a “fat b****”.

He then uttered a series of highly offensive racist terms, including the n-word.

Referring to black people, Leisk stated: “They are a drain on society.

“They should all f****** die – all of them.”

In the dock, Leisk pleaded guilty to one charge of housebreaking with intent to steal and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering offensive and racist remarks.

He also admitted three charges of attempting to break into lock-ups and outbuildings around Dyce.

‘Disgraceful behaviour’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that her client accepted he carried out the offences.

“Clearly, these offences being of a similar nature does Mr Leisk no favours,” the solicitor said.

“He was having difficulty with substances at the time, but he has gone through a massive change since moving to Aberdeenshire.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that he does have a record but it does appear that he has been making positive steps in the right direction.”

Sheriff Wark told Leisk he was on a “slippery slope” in terms of his offending.

“It’s entirely within my purview to sentence you to custody today, especially given the absolutely disgraceful behaviour towards police officers.

“I hope this will be the last time you appear before the court.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wark made Leisk, of Clinton Crescent, New Pitsligo, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.