Serial offender went on vile racist tirade to police stating that black people ‘should die’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial offender went on vile racist tirade to police stating that black people ‘should die’

Finlay Leisk - who has a long list of previous convictions - described ethnic minorities as a "drain on society".

By David McPhee
Finlay Leisk outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court on another occasion. Image: DC Thomson.
Finlay Leisk outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court on another occasion. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who was caught illegally entering a house went on a racist tirade upon his arrest, telling police that ethnic minorities “should all die”.

Finlay Leisk, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a series of charges of breaking into properties with intent to steal.

As Leisk was taken into custody, he shouted a series of vile racist terms, including the n-word.

Serial offender Leisk went on to describe black people as a “drain on society”.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Leisk – who has a significant record of offending – that he was on a “slippery slope”.

Accused made vile racist remarks

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that on July 22 2023, Leisk broke into a house on Regent Quay, Aberdeen, and was caught climbing the staircase.

Thankfully, the woman – whose children were in another room – was able to get Leisk to leave by shouting at him.

She then immediately called the police.

Upon being traced and arrested, Leisk proceeded to make a number of threats to officers, including calling a female officer a “fat b****”.

He then uttered a series of highly offensive racist terms, including the n-word.

Referring to black people, Leisk stated: “They are a drain on society.

“They should all f****** die – all of them.”

In the dock, Leisk pleaded guilty to one charge of housebreaking with intent to steal and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering offensive and racist remarks.

He also admitted three charges of attempting to break into lock-ups and outbuildings around Dyce.

‘Disgraceful behaviour’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that her client accepted he carried out the offences.

“Clearly, these offences being of a similar nature does Mr Leisk no favours,” the solicitor said.

“He was having difficulty with substances at the time, but he has gone through a massive change since moving to Aberdeenshire.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that he does have a record but it does appear that he has been making positive steps in the right direction.”

Sheriff Wark told Leisk he was on a “slippery slope” in terms of his offending.

“It’s entirely within my purview to sentence you to custody today, especially given the absolutely disgraceful behaviour towards police officers.

“I hope this will be the last time you appear before the court.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wark made Leisk, of Clinton Crescent, New Pitsligo, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.