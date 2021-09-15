Missing Aberdeen teenager Lonni Forbes found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor September 15, 2021, 6:57 am Police confirm the missing Aberdeen teen has been found 'safe and well'. A teenager reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced by the police. Lonni Forbes was last seen in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen at around 4pm on Monday, September 13. Police have now confirmed the 15-year-old has been found “safe and well”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ambulance vandalism in Aberdeen sparks police appeal Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery in Aberdeen 13-year-old Aberdeen fan charged after plastic bottle thrown towards Celtic players Body found on coastline in search for missing Stonehaven man