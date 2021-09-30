Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen ICU consultant: ‘The Covid patients we are seeing are largely unvaccinated and young’

By Craig Munro
September 30, 2021, 12:08 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 12:34 pm
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An ICU consultant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has said his most recent Covid patients have been “mostly unvaccinated and young”, as more than 50 people with the virus remain in NHS Grampian hospitals.

Dr Lee Allan said the sustained number of people with Covid in the intensive care, on top of the “usual workload”, has made the current period an “incredibly challenging time” to work in that section of the hospital.

Yesterday, there were 57 patients in NHS Grampian hospitals, of whom 10 were being treated at the health board’s only intensive care unit in ARI.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Dr Allan said: “One of the most difficult parts of that for us to cope with is that the patients are very young, usually fit and extremely sick, and not all patients are lucky enough to make it out of here.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve seen some of the most difficult times that we’ve experienced in the last year altogether. On the whole, the patients that we’re seeing are largely unvaccinated and young.

“That’s on the back of our usual workload of sepsis, trauma and post-operative patients so it continues to be an incredibly challenging time in intensive care.”

Patient numbers down from peak

Hospital numbers have fallen since their peak earlier this month, although the decline has not been completely smooth.

There were 1,107 people with coronavirus being treated in Scottish hospitals on September 21, the most recent peak of the ‘third wave, and that figure dropped to 1,004 last Sunday. However, yesterday it was at 1,020.

The fall in ICU numbers has been more direct, with 71 people in Scottish intensive care with Covid yesterday compared to the September 19 peak of 100.

Unvaccinated people continue to be overrepresented among Covid-positive acute admissions to hospital, making up more than a third of those admitted in the week ending September 24 despite being less than 9% of the over-18 population.

A majority of people who test positive for Covid in hospital have had at least one dose of the vaccine – however, this is because the uptake has been extremely high and the vaccines are not 100% effective.

These figures also show the number of total patients in hospital, as a breakdown for those specifically in intensive care is not available.

‘Very few vaccinated patients in ICU’

Dr Allan said the pressure on the ICU has meant decisions need to be made about which patients can have their operations postponed.

He added: “It’s incredibly frustrating for us looking after patients that are unvaccinated.

“There’s always that thought that they might not have ended up in front of us if they’d had the vaccine.

“In this current busy period, there’s no doubt that there are very few vaccinated patients ending up in intensive care.

“By far and away the most patients are unvaccinated, so the vaccine is looking from our perspective to be very effective.”

