Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tells Channel 4 bosses he would go on hit show Gogglebox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tells Channel 4 bosses he would go on hit show Gogglebox

By Katrine Bussey
September 21, 2021, 11:39 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has told Channel 4 bosses he would go on  Gogglebox, as he complained about the lack of Scots on the popular TV show.

The programme features a group of regular TV viewers, and films them as they watch other shows, capturing their reactions to these.

But Mr Ross told bosses at Channel 4, which screens the programme, that there had not been a Scottish family on it since 2016.

His comments came as Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “We do get complaints about the lack of representation on Gogglebox which is one of our biggest shows.”

She described this as being a “continued pressure”.

Mr Ross who raised the issue at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, then told her: “I’m a big fan of Gogglebox and my wife and I watch it every week.

“We could be part of it.”

‘That sounds like complete rubbish’

But amid chuckles from other MPs on the committee he added however that “the response from my colleagues in the committee room suggests that is not a viable option”.

But with the show featuring a family from Wales, he asked why it was so difficult for it to include some Scottish participants.

Ms Mahon said: “It would be better to have a Scottish family, I know from previously investigating, we haven’t yet both found a family and superseded our production difficulties on it.

“But it is a goal for us to do that and I think you are right to flag there is a lack of representation on that show.”

Channel 4 commissioning editor Deborah Dunnett went on to explain that part of the problem was related to the “really fast turn around” on the show.

Mr Ross however said “that sounds like complete rubbish”.

He told told the TV executives: “You have spent an hour today so far speaking about how great Channel 4 is because you get to all most remote parts of Scotland.

“Yet we can’t get clips to a family in Glasgow or Edinburgh or Perth or Moray or anywhere like that.

“It’s just crazy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.