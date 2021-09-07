Aberdeen man left with huge hole in garden wall after BMW smashes through and ‘driver flees scene’

An Aberdeen man was woken by what he thought was “thunder” in the early hours of the morning before seeing a white BMW lodged halfway through his garden wall.

Colin Beveridge’s wife was the first to get up and investigate what the loud bang was at around 3am on Tuesday.

Looking outside, she claims to have witnessed a figure running from the car and a sizable amount of debris in the garden of their Bridge of Don home.

Pictures from the scene show the white car through the garden wall, while images from later in the morning show the scattered bricks.

Mr Beveridge said: “I had initially thought it was thunder that had made such a loud bang, but then my wife went to check and saw the car in our garden and a figure running away.”

Police arrived at the property on Jesmond Gardens to remove the car, and it is understood they found the keys still in the car among other personal possessions.

Significant damage had been done to both the car and the Beveridge family’s garden.

Among the destruction wrought by the crash were broken bricks, scattered glass and tire tracks embedded into the grass.

Damage left behind

Police on the scene managed to dislodge and remove the vehicle at around 4.30am.

Mr Beveridge, who had set about cleaning up some of the debris this morning, said: “Obviously, we would have preferred the driver to have stuck around, as we will now have to claim the repairs off of the house insurance.

“Hopefully, the police will be able to track down the driver so that we can then get some money back to repair our wall.”

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.20am on September 7, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Jesmond Gardens in Bridge of Don.

“Inquires are ongoing.”