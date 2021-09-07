Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen man left with huge hole in garden wall after BMW smashes through and ‘driver flees scene’

By Daniel Boal
September 7, 2021, 1:39 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Colin Beveridge initially thought he had been woken by "thunder" before seeing the damage to his garden wall
An Aberdeen man was woken by what he thought was “thunder” in the early hours of the morning before seeing a white BMW lodged halfway through his garden wall.

Colin Beveridge’s wife was the first to get up and investigate what the loud bang was at around 3am on Tuesday.

Looking outside, she claims to have witnessed a figure running from the car and a sizable amount of debris in the garden of their Bridge of Don home.

Pictures from the scene show the white car through the garden wall, while images from later in the morning show the scattered bricks.

Mr Beveridge said: “I had initially thought it was thunder that had made such a loud bang, but then my wife went to check and saw the car in our garden and a figure running away.”

Police arrived at the property on Jesmond Gardens to remove the car, and it is understood they found the keys still in the car among other personal possessions.

Significant damage had been done to both the car and the Beveridge family’s garden.

Among the destruction wrought by the crash were broken bricks, scattered glass and tire tracks embedded into the grass.

Damage left behind

Police on the scene managed to dislodge and remove the vehicle at around 4.30am.

Mr Beveridge, who had set about cleaning up some of the debris this morning, said: “Obviously, we would have preferred the driver to have stuck around, as we will now have to claim the repairs off of the house insurance.

“Hopefully, the police will be able to track down the driver so that we can then get some money back to repair our wall.”

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.20am on September 7, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Jesmond Gardens in Bridge of Don.

“Inquires are ongoing.”

