Man found with 7,000 indecent images avoids ‘inevitable’ prison sentence

A man who downloaded more than 7,000 indecent images of children has avoided a prison sentence – despite being previously told jail time was “inevitable”.

Darren Sleigh was caught with thousands of images of children, of which “most” were involving boys and girls aged between six months and 15 years, engaging in sexual activity.

The 38-year-old also possessed videos showing women engaging in sexual activities with horses and dogs.

In June, Sleigh admitted taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children between December 19 2011 and April 25 2017.

He also admitted possessing “extreme pornographic images” between December 19 2011 and March 20 2017.

‘There’s going to be a prison sentence’

At that appearance Sheriff Graham Buchanan refused bail, stating that due to the “large number” of images a custodial sentence was “inevitable”.

Mr Buchanan said: “There’s no point releasing him on bail today, only to send him to prison when he comes back for sentencing.”

He told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “There’s going to be a prison sentence here. It’s better if he stays where he is.”

However, on Friday Sheriff Morag McLaughlin took a different approach and said Sleigh would benefit from support and supervision to help address his issues.

Sheriff McLaughlin heard how Sleigh had been living with his grandmother, then his mum, at the time of the offences.

Made a ‘full and frank’ admission

When police searched his computer, tablet and Nintendo they found 7,571 live picture files and 145 live video files featuring children involved in sexual activity.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said: “He made full and frank admissions to detectives.”

Of the images and videos found 248 were deemed Category A, 363 were classed as category B and 7,115 were found to be Category C images.

Sleigh has been remanded at HMP Grampian in Peterhead for the past nine months after repeatedly failing to appear at court.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said Sleigh had “buried his head in the sand” because he was “ashamed of his actions and fearful of the repercussions”.

She added: “He has not continued to view any further indecent content.

“He has cooperated fully with the police investigation. He was frank and honest with social workers and, in his view, has taken full responsibility for the offences.

“He is incredibly disgusted and ashamed. He was not sharing any of these files and didn’t have them for any financial gain.”

Spared a prison sentence

Sheriff McLaughlin ordered Sleigh to be under a supervision order for three years and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

“I have given anxious consideration to the matters,” she said. “They are undoubtedly serious offences. Because of the circumstances, you have carried out the equivalent of nine months prison sentence already.

“Any more time spent in custody won’t allow you to take part in any programme of work, which you need.”

Sleigh must also complete the sex offender rehabilitation programme ‘Moving Forward: Making Changes’ and is subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.