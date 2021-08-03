Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man who hid cocaine worth £1,500 up his bottom avoids stretch in jail

By Kathryn Wylie
August 3, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Jack Monaghan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A 20-year-old suspected of dealing drugs hid cocaine up his bottom when police paid him a visit.

Jack Monaghan was found with a quantity of Class A drug hidden inside of him when he was taken to Fraserburgh Police Station.

Monaghan was originally lifted by police when officers visited a Fraserburgh home as part of a missing person investigation in October.

He was found with £220 cash on him and, after being taken to Fraserburgh Police Station, a further search unearthed the concealed cocaine.

And he was also charged with hindering officers and after he “snapped off” the cling film that was protruding from his bottom, making it harder for officers to retrieve.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Peterhead Sheriff Court that the drugs weighed 15g and had a value of between £700 and £1,500.

Fraserburgh Police Station on Finlayson Street.

Threatened with jail time

Monaghan admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs and obstructing police officers.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison said Monaghan was making it “very difficult to keep him out of jail” given the involvement with Class A drugs.

His defence agent Sam Milligan argued the drugs actually weighed in at 11.2g, which is not a recognised street deal.

He said his client has remained out of trouble since October 2020 and argued: “The steps he has taken in the intervening period is something far more akin to the pro-social lifestyle that the court would encourage. A supervisory order would allow him to continue along that path.”

Warned to steer clear of drugs

The sheriff agreed to go down this route, sentencing Monaghan, of Port Charlotte on  Islay, to 100 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

However, he warned: “It’s sometimes said that it’s not the court that sentences people to periods of imprisonment, rather people sentence themselves. If you supply Class A drugs it can sometimes become inevitable that you are going to jail.

“With the record that you are acquiring if you commit any other offences it is highly likely there will be a period of imprisonment that follows.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.