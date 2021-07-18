You may have been forgiven for thinking the north and north-east of Scotland had swapped weather conditions with a balmy Mediterranean island over the last few days.

But sun-worshippers across the region are in for much more routine week ahead.

The mercury topped out at 27.5C at Aberdeen Airport on Friday, one of the highest temperatures of the day in the UK.

Sunbathers raced to some of the region’s seaside hotspots as bright and sunny spells sweep across the east.

Revelers enjoyed temperatures of 26C at Stonehaven Harbour and the popular Lossiemouth beach in Moray recorded highs of 24C.

The bright sunshine continued into Saturday with some parts of the region hitting 26C.

However, Sunday was a slightly different story with more cloud coverage and less sun, but with warm temperatures all the same.

Weather forecast for the week ahead

And that will continue to be the case for large parts of the week ahead, with temperatures expected to stay in the high teens in Aberdeen.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs of 17C and it will be overcast, with the chance of drizzle early on Monday morning.

There is also the chance of some patches of haar along the east cost, according to Met Office officials.

The sun is expected to make an appearance in the afternoons, but not to the levels seen over the weekend.

Moving later into the week and there is expected to be a little more sun on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 19C before dropping slightly again as we head into next weekend.