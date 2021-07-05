Aberdeenshire road reopens following one-vehicle crash

A road in Aberdeenshire has reopened following a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, near Esslemont on the A920 between Ellon and Pitmedden, at around 5.30pm.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The incident also affect the Stagecoach service number 49, which will be diverted via the A90.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to road traffic accident on A920 between Ellon and Pitmedden (not involving Stagecoach) service 49 is approx. 30 minutes delayed. Service will divert back onto A90 then straight to Pitmedden. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) July 5, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 5.30pm to reports of a one-vehicle crash near Esslemont on the A920 between Ellon and Pitmedden.

“Emergency services are on the scene. The road is currently closed and inquiries are ongoing.”