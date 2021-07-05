Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Game-changing’ scanner to improve outlook for north-east cancer patients

By Ellie Milne
July 5, 2021, 1:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Gwen Johnston, consultant anesthetist, Bassam Alkari and Irfan Ahmed, consultant HFB surgery
A north-east medic has hailed the impact of “game-changing” equipment which could help save the lives of cancer patients.

The ultrasound scanner enables surgeons to remove areas of disease and locate small tumours more accurately resulting in “a reduction in hospital bed requirement, morbidity and mortality”.

Friends of ANCHOR and the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund contributed towards the purchase of the equipment which will mainly be used in operations to remove cancerous lesions from the liver and pancreas.

Better surgery performance will help decrease post-operative complications while improving recovery and cure rates.

‘It’s a game changer’

Bassam Alkari, a consultant Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary (HPB) surgeon for NHS Grampian, applied for funding after being trained to use the scanner by a liver-preservation surgeon in Milan.

He said: “We’ve been using this new tool day in, day out, and it’s had a significant impact on our productivity. It’s particularly useful in complex cases, where the patient wouldn’t have otherwise been a suitable candidate for a liver resection.

“It has increased the number of patients who are deemed resectable by around 20%; in that respect it’s a game changer. There’s a whole new cohort of patients who now have the opportunity for this treatment.

“More keyhole surgeries and more liver preservation means quicker, more accurate surgery and faster recovery with less complications, so as well as the increased numbers of resections, we’re seeing quicker recovery and a reduction in hospital bed requirement, morbidity and mortality.”

Bassam Alkari with the new ultrasound machine. Supplied by Friends of ANCHOR.

Benefiting the north-east

The equipment, developed by Hitachi, cost £128,542 which was divided between the charities and Scottish Government funding won by Mr Alkari.

The two north-east charities previously funded software to transform radiotherapy treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

Charity director Sarah-Jane Hogg said Friends of ANCHOR were pleased to join forces with the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund again to support the new ultrasound investment.

She added: “Having this equipment available in NHS Grampian gives North-east patients the assurance that they are receiving optimal treatment, with the best possible equipment.

“Combined with the expertise of an experienced team of HPB surgeons, this gives patients the best possible chance of life and time with their families.

“It’s thanks to donors that Friends of ANCHOR could play a part in bringing this kit to Aberdeen and we’d like to say a huge thank you to them for making investments like these possible.”

