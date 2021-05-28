Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen dental practice asked to close by incident management team after Covid outbreak

By Craig Munro
May 28, 2021, 6:57 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
The West End Medical Practice on Great Western Road. Picture by Kenny Elrick
The West End Medical Practice on Great Western Road. Picture by Kenny Elrick

A dental practice in Aberdeen has been formally asked to close after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The incident management team (IMT), which consists of various partners focused on the response to the pandemic, said there has been a “small number of cases” associated with the West End Dental Practice on Great Western Road.

Contact tracing is currently ongoing, with the closure of the practice requested “to protect public health and allow further investigations to take place”.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “NHS Grampian, the Health and Safety Executive and Aberdeen City Council’s Protective Services, have formally asked the independent West End Dental Practice to close following an outbreak of Covid-19 associated with the facility.

“An IMT has been formed to examine a small number of cases of Covid-19 associated with the facility.

“Our advice to residents in Grampian continues to be to have high vigilance for symptoms. If you have a continuous cough, fever or loss of taste or smell you should book a PCR test immediately and isolate, along with your household.

“Asymptomatic testing, for those without symptoms, remains available to everyone else at any point on this website.

“If you are a patient of the practice and have a dental emergency between 6pm and 8am or at weekends, you should call NHS 24 on 111.

“During weekdays Monday to Friday between 8.05am – 6pm, please contact the NHS Grampian Dental Information and Advice Line (DIAL) on 0345 45 65 990 for help.”

