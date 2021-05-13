Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen food van offers free goods to those in need

By David Proctor
May 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Yilmaz is offering free food to anyone in need as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Yilmaz is offering free food to anyone in need as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

A kind-hearted snack van businessman in Aberdeen is offering free food to anyone struggling as a result of the pandemic.

Yilmaz Huseyin operates Yilmaz Snack Bar on Hareness Road in Altens and wants to lend a hand to those who maybe cannot feed their family.

The 30-year-old runs the food van with his wife Debbie and the business has been going for nearly five years.

Yilmaz has been running his business for almost five years.

Yilmaz said he wanted to help out after people supported him by visiting the van which supplies burgers, chips and wraps.

He said: “I just want to do something for somebody who is struggling for food.

“Everyone has been supporting us during the lockdown and I know a lot of people have lost their jobs but we can do something for them if they come up.

“When it was lockdown we gave away all of our food to the community and we were closed for two months.

“So we wanted to do this for the community as a thank you.”

Yilmaz Huseyin and his Aberdeen-based food van.

Yilmaz said he wants everyone in Aberdeen to know they are helping and said they even delivered food to a family who visited the van after they had closed for the day.

He said: “We have always tried to help those that need it and have struggled through Covid but even before that we always help the community out too.

“We are lucky enough to have food on our table and a roof over our heads so if we can give something back we are more than happy to.

“Recently we had a family who wanted food from the van but they contacted us too late on a Saturday so we went and got them a delivery to their house and made sure they had a hot meal.

“We just want to let people know if they need a hot meal we are here.”

Yilmaz is asking anyone in need of help to contact him 07465984946.

