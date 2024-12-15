Revealed: The Aberdeen postcode with the highest number of XL Bullys in Scotland

An Aberdeen postcode has more XL Bullys than anywhere else in Scotland.

New figures obtained by the Sunday Times have revealed the number of exemption certificates issued by the Scottish Government since a ban on the breed was enforced.

The data, sourced through Freedom of Information, reveals more than 260 exemptions have been issued for XL Bullys across the city.

The AB16 postcode area – covering Mastrick, Northfield, Middlefield, Cornhill and Shedocksley – has the highest number in Scotland with 74.

In Old Aberdeen, Woodside, Tillydrone, Seaton and Bedford – covered by the AB24 postcode AB24 – 54 dogs are registered.

The AB21 area, covering Blackburn, Bucksburn, Dyce, Fintray, Kinellar, Newmachar and Whiterashestook, has a further 45 registered dogs.

Aberdeen XL Bully numbers ‘concerning’

And 33 dogs are registered in AB12 covering Altens, Ardoe, Banchory Devenick, Blairs, Bridge of Dee, Cove Bay, Kincorth, Maryculter, Nigg, Portlethen and Tullos.

Some areas of Aberdeenshire also rank highly, with 29 exemptions issued in Peterhead and 24 in Inverurie.

Meanwhile, in Inverness, 20 XL Bullys are registered in Dochgarroch, Abriachan, Bunchrew – covered by the IV3 postcode.

The Sunday Times investigation comes just days after Aberdeen woman Michelle McLeod, 41, died after being attacked by an XL Bully.

Councillor Gordon Graham, a representative for the Northfield and Mastrick North area, says monitoring the dogs is key to keeping the public safe.

He said: “It is concerning there are so many.

“I was speaking to a bus driver and a boy tried to get on with an XL Bully and he just wouldn’t let it on.

“I think it’s more the owners that concern me.

“There needs to be some sort of inspection to make sure the owners are looking after their dogs and are making sure they are muzzled to protect the public.

“There have been too many close calls so there should be some monitoring to make sure the owners are doing what they are supposed to be.”

The Scottish Government exemptions were introduced to allow existing owners to keep their pets following the ban.

Strict rules for XL Bully owners

Applications for such exemptions have now closed, with certificates now only available via a court order.

Anyone with an exemption must follow a series of strict rules like keeping the dog muzzled and on a lead in public places.

The Sunday Times report shows ownership of XL Bullys has dropped in Scotland from about 5,000 to 3,40​0 licensed animals.

Jamie Greene, a Scottish Conservative MSP, told The Sunday Times that Scottish Government ministers “must be mindful” that thousands of exemptions have been granted under the new system “and we cannot be assured that future attacks won’t happen”.

He added: “It is crucial that they don’t take their eye off the ball, and ensure robust measures are in place to keep the public safe.”

Siobhian Brown, SNP community safety minister, said: “In February 2024, a law came into force making it illegal to sell, advertise, gift or exchange XL bully dogs, or to let such dogs stray.

“XL bully dog owners are also required to ensure their dog is muzzled and on a lead while in a public place.

“On August 1 2024, it became an offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate or having applied for an exemption certificate.

“There are similar safeguards in England and Wales.”