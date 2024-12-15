Aberdeen face anxious wait as injured Vicente Besuijen and Jack Milne to see specialists this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen face anxious wait as injured Vicente Besuijen and Jack Milne to see specialists this week

Dons set to send duo to see specialists as injuries mount at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14632040bu) GOAL 3-1Vincent Besuijen (17) of Aberdeen scores a goal 3-1 and celebrates, celebration during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, William Hill Scottish Premiership - 11 Aug 2024

Aberdeen face an anxious wait to discover the severity of injuries to two players following the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone last week.

Vicente Besuijen, who came off the bench in the 77th minute at Pittodrie, twisted and landed awkwardly following a challenge from Saints defender Lewis Neilson in stoppage time.

The winger returned to the pitch but was clearly in distress as he hobbled across the surface in the closing stages of the draw with the Perth side.

There are fears Besuijen may have suffered a serious injury, and the attacker is due to visit a specialist this week to determine whether he will require surgery.

Defender Jack Milne is also due to see a specialist due to an ankle knock.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara, left, and team-mate Jack Milne. Image: SNS

Milne started at right back against St Johnstone before switching to left back for the second half in place of James McGarry.

However, he was replaced in the 70th minute of the Pittodrie draw.

With the player still feeling the effects of the knock, the Dons will send the 21-year-old for further tests and to see a specialist to establish the severity of his injury too.

The potential loss of players to injury compounds a growing injury list for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin who has also been without left back Jack MacKenzie for the last two games.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has been ruled out until January with a hamstring injury while striker Pape Habib Gueye has been out since late September with a quad muscle tear.

Midfielder Dante Polvara has only just returned to first-team action after missing the first four months of the season.

