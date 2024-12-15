Aberdeen face anxious wait as injured Vicente Besuijen and Jack Milne to see specialists this week

Aberdeen face an anxious wait to discover the severity of injuries to two players following the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone last week.

Vicente Besuijen, who came off the bench in the 77th minute at Pittodrie, twisted and landed awkwardly following a challenge from Saints defender Lewis Neilson in stoppage time.

The winger returned to the pitch but was clearly in distress as he hobbled across the surface in the closing stages of the draw with the Perth side.

There are fears Besuijen may have suffered a serious injury, and the attacker is due to visit a specialist this week to determine whether he will require surgery.

Defender Jack Milne is also due to see a specialist due to an ankle knock.

Milne started at right back against St Johnstone before switching to left back for the second half in place of James McGarry.

However, he was replaced in the 70th minute of the Pittodrie draw.

With the player still feeling the effects of the knock, the Dons will send the 21-year-old for further tests and to see a specialist to establish the severity of his injury too.

The potential loss of players to injury compounds a growing injury list for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin who has also been without left back Jack MacKenzie for the last two games.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has been ruled out until January with a hamstring injury while striker Pape Habib Gueye has been out since late September with a quad muscle tear.

Midfielder Dante Polvara has only just returned to first-team action after missing the first four months of the season.