These drams could blow you away… Farm near Turriff to become new wind-powered whisky distillery

By Ben Hendry
November 19, 2021, 4:22 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 4:24 pm
Would you be keen to try a wind-powered whisky? Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A pioneering wind-powered whisky distillery could be built on an Aberdeenshire farm.

The proposed venture at Yonderton Farm, near Turriff, is expected to be rubber-stamped by councillors next week.

The plant, with an attached visitor centre, is already being hailed as a potential tourist attraction.

Wilson Strachan, of the Balmaud Distillery Company, has applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking planning permission.

Under his vision, existing farm buildings will be converted and extended to form the distillery while a new visitor centre would be built on neighbouring land.

This view shows some of the turbines which will power the plant. Picture by Kenny Elrick

‘Behind the scenes look’ at wind-powered whisky distillery would be on offer

The old Yonderton Bungalow would be demolished to make way for the centre.

It is anticipated that both would be powered by wind turbines currently on the farm.

And planning documents reveal that the new business could employ up to 10 people.

The proposed visitor centre features a café space, tasting rooms and bar that will be open to the public.

It is anticipated that tours would be made available to give visitors the chance to get a behind the scenes look at the distillery.

Another image of Yonderton Farm. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Gin could also be on the menu

A statement issued by project architects Mantell Ritchie reveals that Mr Strachan and his family have been looking to invest in a whisky distillery for many years.

It said: “The aim of the proposed development is to create a whisky distillery and malting plant at Yonderton Farm, which will contribute to the local economy.”

As well as producing whisky, the family have plans to distil and sell other spirits including gin.

Visitors could soon be descending on the groundbreaking wind-powere whisky distillery. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The application has already received support from King Edward and Gamrie Community Council.

The application will be considered by the Banff and Buchan Area Committee on Tuesday.

Aberdeenshire Council planners have recommended the proposal be approved.

