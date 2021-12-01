Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Haddo House and Country Park launches £50,000 campaign to fund recovery

By Craig Munro
December 1, 2021, 11:02 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 12:45 pm
Haddo House and Country Park will remain shut for the rest of the year due to the damage caused by Storm Arwen. Picture supplied by John Ferries/One Man and His Drone

A £50,000 fundraising campaign has been launched to help a popular country park recover from damage inflicted by Storm Arwen.

Haddo House and Country Park has announced that due to the “momentous amount of work” required to repair the site, it will not reopen in 2021.

Trees were torn down around the National Trust for Scotland property, blocking the paths and bridges and leaving the the grounds too dangerous to access.

The house itself is “largely unharmed”, but will stay closed until the 2022 season while workers carry out the extensive work necessary to make the site safe.

Haddo House and the other buildings, including the Pheasantry, have thankfully not been damaged. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

A post on the building’s Facebook page said: “We are so relieved that the structures escaped damage, we can replant, but Haddo House, the beautiful chapel, or the pheasantry within the park, are irreplaceable.”

The enormous old beech tree, located on the approach to the pheasantry, is also confirmed to be still standing.

Now a JustGiving page was launched with the aim of raising £50,000 to go towards the “decimated” site’s recovery.

Pictures from the area show vast swathes of forest flattened by the extreme weather, which caused large amounts of damage across the north-east.

THANK YOU to all you wonderful creatures. We have been inundated with offers of assistance to get Haddo open and…

Posted by Haddo House & Country Park on Monday, 29 November 2021

A post from the Haddo House and Country Park Facebook page on Tuesday, thanking fans of the property for their offers of support, attracted dozens of comments from people horrified by the state of the grounds.

One woman wrote: “So very sad to see such devastation.

“It really shows the amount of work needed over many years to get this jewel back to its former glory.

“Not sure the damage this must have done to the birds and animals that normally reside in the woods.”

Trees torn down by Storm Arwen Haddo House
Trees across the estate were flattened by the winds. Supplied by John Ferries/One Man and His Drone

Ideas suggested by the community included sponsoring trees and selling cross sections of trunks from trees that were split in the storm.

Another social media commenter also expressed concern for the area’s wildlife, saying: “Heartbreaking, we live not far from Haddo and it is our favourite place to walk – a life saver in the lockdown.

“And over the 37 years prior to Covid – love the idea of sponsoring a tree – worried about the red squirrel population.”

Crathes Castle, another National Trust for Scotland property near Banchory, has also barred visitors from entering due to the dangers posed by tree damage in the grounds.

