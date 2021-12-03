Marischal College damaged following Storm Arwen forcing festive charity market to close

The festive market inside the Quad at Marischal College has been closed as a result of last weekend’s storm.

Curated in the Quad, organised by Charlie House and Aberdeen Inspired, has closed so that repairs on Marischal College can take place.

It was partially closed today to allow an inspection of the A-listed building – which dates back to 1830s – to be carried out. Following this, it was decided to close the market.

Both Curated in the Quad and the Christmas Village were closed during the storm last Friday.

The extent of the damage to Marischal College is currently unknown.

The council and partners have apologised for any inconvenience.

The Aberdeen Christmas Village on Broad Street and Upperkirkgate, including the ice rink, rides and food stalls, will remain open as normal.