Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead bakery announces closure after 37 years with ‘heavy heart’

By Lauren Taylor
December 22, 2021, 7:03 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 7:54 pm
Ray Allan Baker and Confectioner's have announced their closure. Google Maps.
Ray Allan Baker and Confectioner's have announced their closure. Google Maps.

The owners of a popular north-east bakery have announced they are closing up after nearly 40 years.

Ray Allan Baker and Confectioner have been a fixture in Peterhead for 37 years, tempting customers in with their handmade butteries, pies, cakes and strawberry tarts.

Ray and Lesley Allan own shops on Ugie Road and Broad Street, as well as a coffee shop on Clerkhill Road.

Tonight, they announced on social media that they were closing and said the last two years have taken a “huge toll” on their business and family.

They wrote they were now “mentally exhausted” and ready for a “calm, stress-free Christmas”, saying: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closure of Ray Allan and Confectioner. The last two years have taken a huge toll on our business and undeniably our family in turn. Despite our heavy hearts, we have thought and fought long and hard enough now.

“We wanted to do the right thing and tell you all to save you heading to what were our shops.

“We’d like to thank our customers who have showed us support over the last 37 years.”

A N N O U N C E M E N T It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closure of Ray Allan Baker & Confectioner. …

Posted by Ray Allan Baker & Confectioner on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Last month the shop on Ugie Road was put on the market and planning applications have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council to change it into a gym.

Customers ‘gutted’ by news

Customers have expressed their sympathy on the Facebook post, with many saying the bakery will be a “huge miss” for the north-east town.

One customer commented: “Absolutely gutted to hear this as you are the best bakers in town. Can completely understand that family and mental health come first.”

Another agreed saying: “I’m so sorry to hear that. That’s a disaster. Your bakery is one of the top in Scotland.”

Someone else wrote: “Sad news but understandable given the difficulties trading in the current environment. Your shops and products will be missed.”

Meanwhile, others expressed that their first jobs as teenagers had been at one of the bakeries.

One wrote: “What a shame, my first job in Clerkhill shop when I was 12/13 for many years too.”

Another customer simply said: “Oh me that’s affa sad. Enjoy your well-deserved rest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal