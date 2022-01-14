Five charities benefit from dissolved St Nicholas Charitable Fund

An error occurred. Please try again.

Five charities have received donations from the St Nicholas Charitable Fund to benefit communities in Aberdeen.

The combination of historic funds were held for charitable purposes by the dissolved Kirk of St Nicholas.

When the congregation was disbanded at the end of 2020, the fund was also dissolved with the trustees deciding to distribute the assets to benefit those in need in the city.

In the past, the fund was also used to maintain contact with housebound members and those in care, as well as providing support for the congregation and Sunday school.

Supporting Aberdeen charities

In 2021, a total of £324,215 was divided equally between five charities.

Aberdeen Association of Social Services (VSA), Aberdeen Cyrenians, Alzheimer Scotland, Aberdeen Seafarers Centre and the Salvation Army were each given £64,843.

Alzheimer Scotland will use the money for the development of Dementia resources in Aberdeen.

Susie Anderson, stakeholder engagement leader, said: “Alzheimer Scotland are hugely appreciative of the generous support of the St Nicholas Charitable Fund in 2021 and previous years.

“The Fund’s support has helped us to continue and adapt our provision throughout the immense challenges of the ongoing pandemic faced by people living with dementia, their carers and families in the Aberdeen area, including extensive online activities and therapeutic support via our local Dementia Advisors, staff and volunteers.

“This generosity will have a lasting legacy when further in person groups resume, ranging from cake and curling and our football reminiscence group to musical memories and yoga. We thank the Trust for their wonderful support.”

Mither Kirk dissolved

In 2002, the Kirk of St Nicholas entered into a Local Ecumenical Partnership (LEP) with the congregation of the United Reformed Church of St Nicholas.

The Aberdeen congregation became known as the Kirk of St Nicholas Uniting which worshipped in the historic Mither Kirk.

The LEP was dissolved on December 31, 2020 and the Kirk of St Nicholas closed.

The care and maintenance of the Mither Kirk is now the responsibility of the general trustees of the Church of Scotland based in Edinburgh.