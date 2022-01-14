Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five charities benefit from dissolved St Nicholas Charitable Fund

By Ellie Milne
January 14, 2022, 9:38 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 9:38 pm
Kirk of St Nicholas. Photo: Kath Flannery.
Kirk of St Nicholas. Photo: Kath Flannery.

Five charities have received donations from the St Nicholas Charitable Fund to benefit communities in Aberdeen.

The combination of historic funds were held for charitable purposes by the dissolved Kirk of St Nicholas.

When the congregation was disbanded at the end of 2020, the fund was also dissolved with the trustees deciding to distribute the assets to benefit those in need in the city.

In the past, the fund was also used to maintain contact with housebound members and those in care, as well as providing support for the congregation and Sunday school.

Supporting Aberdeen charities

In 2021, a total of £324,215 was divided equally between five charities.

Aberdeen Association of Social Services (VSA), Aberdeen Cyrenians, Alzheimer Scotland, Aberdeen Seafarers Centre and the Salvation Army were each given £64,843.

Alzheimer Scotland will use the money for the development of Dementia resources in Aberdeen.

Susie Anderson, stakeholder engagement leader, said: “Alzheimer Scotland are hugely appreciative of the generous support of the St Nicholas Charitable Fund in 2021 and previous years.

“The Fund’s support has helped us to continue and adapt our provision throughout the immense challenges of the ongoing pandemic faced by people living with dementia, their carers and families in the Aberdeen area, including extensive online activities and therapeutic support via our local Dementia Advisors, staff and volunteers.

“This generosity will have a lasting legacy when further in person groups resume, ranging from cake and curling and our football reminiscence group to musical memories and yoga. We thank the Trust for their wonderful support.”

Mither Kirk dissolved

In 2002, the Kirk of St Nicholas entered into a Local Ecumenical Partnership (LEP) with the congregation of the United Reformed Church of St Nicholas.

The Aberdeen congregation became known as the Kirk of St Nicholas Uniting which worshipped in the historic Mither Kirk.

The LEP was dissolved on December 31, 2020 and the Kirk of St Nicholas closed.

The care and maintenance of the Mither Kirk is now the responsibility of the general trustees of the Church of Scotland based in Edinburgh.

