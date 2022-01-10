Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen musician’s equipment stolen from car after overnight break-in

By Craig Munro
January 10, 2022, 7:52 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 8:03 pm
Emma Lament performing.
An Aberdeen musician has urged the public to look out for a sound system that was stolen from her car after the window was smashed in overnight.

Emma Lament, real name Emma Hay, had left her Bose L1 system – made up of a bass and tall speaker – in her Nissan Cube when she parked it near the White Horse pub on Great Northern Road at the weekend.

Her guitar was also taken in the raid on Saturday night, but was later returned by a kind stranger who found it on Great Northern Road.

The busker, who also regularly performs in venues around Aberdeen, said: “It’s what I need for work.

“It’s come at such a terrible time: with the pandemic and everything, I’ve not been working as much as I would normally, so it sucks. But at least I got the guitar back.”

No fret about guitar

The black G series Takamine guitar had been discarded on the street – but because it was used for busking, it had promotional social media information attached to it.

The woman who discovered it simply messaged the Emma Lament Facebook page to say she would be able to return it.

Nobody has yet come forward with any information regarding the sound system though, putting Miss Hay in a difficult position.

Emma Lament’s Bose system with speakers.

She said: “The zip’s broken on the speaker bag which makes it really awkward to carry, and there’s no cables.

“So, if someone’s trying to sell Bose equipment without any power cables then that’s probably going to be my kit.”

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a number of items stolen from a car while was parked on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen overnight between Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

