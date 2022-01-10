Aberdeen musician’s equipment stolen from car after overnight break-in

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen musician has urged the public to look out for a sound system that was stolen from her car after the window was smashed in overnight.

Emma Lament, real name Emma Hay, had left her Bose L1 system – made up of a bass and tall speaker – in her Nissan Cube when she parked it near the White Horse pub on Great Northern Road at the weekend.

Her guitar was also taken in the raid on Saturday night, but was later returned by a kind stranger who found it on Great Northern Road.

The busker, who also regularly performs in venues around Aberdeen, said: “It’s what I need for work.

“It’s come at such a terrible time: with the pandemic and everything, I’ve not been working as much as I would normally, so it sucks. But at least I got the guitar back.”

No fret about guitar

The black G series Takamine guitar had been discarded on the street – but because it was used for busking, it had promotional social media information attached to it.

The woman who discovered it simply messaged the Emma Lament Facebook page to say she would be able to return it.

Nobody has yet come forward with any information regarding the sound system though, putting Miss Hay in a difficult position.

She said: “The zip’s broken on the speaker bag which makes it really awkward to carry, and there’s no cables.

“So, if someone’s trying to sell Bose equipment without any power cables then that’s probably going to be my kit.”

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a number of items stolen from a car while was parked on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen overnight between Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”