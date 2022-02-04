Meet the Teuchters team: Young north farmers test tractor-racing skills in new The Fast and Farmer-ish TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet the Teuchters team: Young north farmers test tractor-racing skills in new The Fast and Farmer-ish TV show

By Denny Andonova
February 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 9:16 pm
A group of aspiring young farmers from north Scotland are taking part in new agri-challenge series on BBC Three. Supplied by BBC Three.

Imagine the nerve-shredding adrenaline pulsing through your veins as you watch Vin Diesel race a mob of Lamborghinis on the edge of a cliff.

Now replace this with the roaring sound of tractors blasting through a field in a heart-stopping competition and you’ve got yourself a whole new world of high-octane entertainment.

While The Fast and Farmer-ish may not be the usual Hollywood blockbuster with an all-star cast, it most certainly doesn’t lack the thrill and excitement of an action film.

The new agri-challenge series will launch on BBC Three on February 9 to give a glimpse into the lives of young farmers and showcase their tractor-driving talent.

And an aspiring team from the north have had the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to reveal the “fun” side of the sector – putting even Mr Diesel to shame with their racing skills.

Kirstin Chalmers, Barclay Gray and Dennis McLennan will represent the wild north of Scotland as the Teuchters team.

‘The adrenalin gets you pumping’

Kirstin Chalmers, from Banff, Barclay Gray, from Turriff, and Dennis McLennan, from Drumnadrochit, will go head-to-head with an Ayrshire team in a heated competition next week.

Born and bred on a farm, Miss Chalmers has always had a passion for the sector and was thrilled to enter the TV show to inspire another generation of talented farmers.

The 19-year-old told the Press and Journal that although she has spent her whole life in farming, her experience on the show was “one of a kind”.

Kirstin Chalmers, from Banff, is taking part in the TV show with her grandad’s tractor.

She said: “I know that some people who don’t really deal with tractors or farming think tractors are these big scary machines but once you’ve driven them and got to know them, it’s just like driving a car.

“When it came to putting them into racing to compete in different challenges, it was a totally different vibe all together from driving in a farm or a field.

“It was a bit scary even for me, but it was the adrenalin that got you pumping.

“It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an absolutely amazing experience.”

The Fast and Farmer-ish to inspire younger generation of farmers

From crashing through walls to test their speed in a tractor race to building towering structures with haybales, the teams’ farming skills will be put on the line to secure a place in the next round of The Fast And Farmer-ish.

The TV show will be presented by Lancashire farmer Tom Pemberton, who runs a hugely popular Instagram account giving an insight into life on the farm.

It is one of the highlight programmes on BBC Three, which has made a return to TV screens this week after it became an online-only service six years ago.

The tough skinned ‘Teutchers’ from the wilds of the North and the slurry-spreading, buckraking, ‘Black Reek Pipers’ from Ayrshire will compete on February 9.

BBC bosses believe there is a youthful audience for the format, which cannot be seen on any other channel in the UK.

Miss Chalmers, who is already working as a full-time tractor mechanic, added: “There are a lot of farming shows that give you an insight into how farming works, but there’s never been anything for the younger generation – and they are the ones that are coming to take on the farm and keep it going.

“This show is really getting it out there that there is also a fun and happy side of farming.

“Hopefully, the series and my participation will be an inspiration for other young girls in agriculture to get into a job like this, because it’s just amazing.”

The show will be available to view online from Wednesday, February 9.

