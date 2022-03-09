Police search for two schoolgirls missing in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police search for two schoolgirls missing in Aberdeen

By Lottie Hood
March 9, 2022, 5:04 pm
The two teenage girls were last seen in the early hours of this morning. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Two teenage girls have been reported missing from Aberdeen.

The two girls Mariah Johnston, 13 and Maddison Robertson, 15 were last seen in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing the teenagers who are believed to be together in the city area.

Mariah has been described as having long brown hair and is 5ft.

Maddison is 5ft with blonde or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and a black hooded top.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact police on 101 and using the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website.

Those with information can also report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

