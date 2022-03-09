Police search for two schoolgirls missing in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenage girls have been reported missing from Aberdeen.

The two girls Mariah Johnston, 13 and Maddison Robertson, 15 were last seen in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing the teenagers who are believed to be together in the city area.

Mariah has been described as having long brown hair and is 5ft.

Maddison is 5ft with blonde or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and a black hooded top.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact police on 101 and using the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website.

Those with information can also report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.